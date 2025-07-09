Royal Cyber Launches Aiagentbot: A Game-Changer In Enterprise AI Development

AIAgentBot: Empowering Enterprises with Scalable, Secure, and Seamless AI Automation for Real-Time Transformation

- Mustafa Pesh, CEO of Royal Cyber IncNAPERVILLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Royal Cyber Inc., a global leader in digital transformation and IT consulting, proudly announces the launch of its subsidiary, AIAgentBot - a powerful, enterprise-grade AI development platform designed to accelerate intelligent automation across industries.In today's competitive digital landscape, enterprises are under immense pressure to improve support experiences, reduce operational costs, and modernize internal workflows. AIAgentBot rises to this challenge by providing scalable, secure, and seamlessly integrated AI agents that deliver real-time automation and resolution.The Future of AI is Enterprise-Ready - From IT support and HR automation to customer service and compliance, AIAgentBot delivers real value from day one.Key Features:1. Instantly respond to employee and customer queries2. Automate routine support tasks and reduce workload3. Seamlessly integrate with SAP, Salesforce, ServiceNow, and other enterprise platforms4. Deliver natural, context-aware conversations using advanced NLP5. Ensure enterprise-grade security compliant with GDPR, HIPAA, and SOC 26. Track usage trends and ROI with real-time performance dashboardTailored for Your Industry - AIAgentBot adapts to your industry's unique workflows, regulations, and goals:.Healthcare – Streamlines patient inquiries and administrative support.Retail – Powers omnichannel customer engagement and inventory visibility.Finance & Insurance – Speeds up claims, enhances fraud detection.Legal & Compliance – Provides instant access to complex policy documentation.IT & HR – Resolves tickets, automates onboarding, and reduces helpdesk volume by up to 70%At the heart of AIAgentBot is a frictionless, three-step deployment process:1.Connect & Learn – Integrates with enterprise systems and ingests knowledge bases2.Analyze & Understand – Applies AI to interpret intent, context, and urgency3.Deliver & Automate – Either resolves instantly or triggers automated workflowsThis streamlined approach has already delivered:.Up to 93% reduction in response time.85% first-contact resolution rate.67% drop in IT support costs“AIAgentBot proves that intelligence and agility can go hand in hand,” added Asif Hussain.“It's transforming the way enterprises approach digital support.”Built by Experts, Trusted by LeadersBacked by over two decades of enterprise IT experience, AIAgentBot is the result of Royal Cyber's deep industry expertise. Already being piloted by multiple Fortune 500 companies, the platform is setting a new benchmark for enterprise AI adoption.Ready to transform your support ecosystem?👉 Visit to schedule a personalized demo.Explore Royal Cyber's broader transformation services at .About Royal Cyber Inc.Royal Cyber Inc. is a global IT consulting and digital transformation company headquartered in Naperville, Illinois, with operations in over 12 countries. With 20+ years of experience, the company empowers Fortune 500 clients through services in AI, automation, cloud modernization, data analytics, enterprise integration, digital commerce, DevOps, customer experience platforms, and managed services-enabling organizations to drive innovation, optimize operations, and accelerate time to value across diverse industries.About AIAgentBotAIAgentBot is a next-generation AI platform developed by Royal Cyber Inc. Designed for enterprise scale, security, and simplicity, it enables businesses to deploy intelligent digital agents that solve real-world challenges through real-time automation.

