Teledyne Lecroy Launches Gen T Exerciser To Accelerate USB4® Gen T Compliance And Performance Testing
The Teledyne LeCroy Gen T software option enables comprehensive functional and compliance testing, helping ensure reliable operation and faster performance for next-generation USB4 Gen T hosts and devices. This early testing capability is available well before commercial devices are released, significantly reducing time-to-market for the next generation of USB4 products. The Gen T option includes access to a suite of Gen T compliance scripts, co-developed with the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF). These scripts provide automated testing aligned with the latest USB-IF specifications and designed to validate device enumeration, functionality and error recovery.
About the Voyager Protocol Analyzer
The Voyager USB4 analyzers from Teledyne LeCroy provide the industry's most advanced solution for USB protocol analysis and compliance testing. Designed to support the latest USB4 specifications, including USB4 Version 1.0, Version 2.0 as well as legacy USB 3.2, the Voyager analyzers/exercisers offer comprehensive visibility into USB traffic at speeds up to 80Gb/s. With its powerful analyzer and exerciser capabilities, intuitive user interface, and robust automation features, the Voyager enables developers to debug, validate, and certify USB devices with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. It is the trusted tool of choice for engineers working on cutting-edge USB technologies across a wide range of applications.
Availability
The Teledyne LeCroy Gen T software option, as well as the Voyager M480x and M4x protocol analysis systems can be ordered now. For additional information, contact Teledyne LeCroy at 1-800-5LeCroy (1-800-553-2769) or visit Teledyne LeCroy's web site at
About Teledyne LeCroy
Teledyne LeCroy is a leading manufacturer of advanced oscilloscopes, protocol analyzers, and other test instruments that verify performance, validate compliance, and debug complex electronic systems quickly and thoroughly. Since its founding in 1964, the Company has focused on incorporating powerful tools into innovative products that enhance "Time-to-Insight". Faster time to insight enables users to rapidly find and fix defects in complex electronic systems, dramatically improving time-to-market for a wide variety of applications and end markets. Teledyne LeCroy is based in Chestnut Ridge, N.Y. For more information, visit Teledyne LeCroy's website at teledynelecroy .
