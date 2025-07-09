Teledyne Lecroy Launches Gen T Exerciser To Accelerate USB4® Gen T Compliance And Performance Testing

MENAFN - PR Newswire) As USB continues to grow as the most widely used interconnect for consumer electronics, Gen T technology introduces a streamlined transport layer by eliminating legacy USB packet framing and replacing it with a more efficient encapsulation method. Gen T promises a new level of performance by reducing protocol overhead and optimizing bandwidth utilization - allowing USB workloads to operate at higher speeds than ever before.

The Teledyne LeCroy Gen T software option enables comprehensive functional and compliance testing, helping ensure reliable operation and faster performance for next-generation USB4 Gen T hosts and devices. This early testing capability is available well before commercial devices are released, significantly reducing time-to-market for the next generation of USB4 products. The Gen T option includes access to a suite of Gen T compliance scripts, co-developed with the USB Implementers Forum (USB-IF). These scripts provide automated testing aligned with the latest USB-IF specifications and designed to validate device enumeration, functionality and error recovery.

About the Voyager Protocol Analyzer

The Voyager USB4 analyzers from Teledyne LeCroy provide the industry's most advanced solution for USB protocol analysis and compliance testing. Designed to support the latest USB4 specifications, including USB4 Version 1.0, Version 2.0 as well as legacy USB 3.2, the Voyager analyzers/exercisers offer comprehensive visibility into USB traffic at speeds up to 80Gb/s. With its powerful analyzer and exerciser capabilities, intuitive user interface, and robust automation features, the Voyager enables developers to debug, validate, and certify USB devices with unmatched accuracy and efficiency. It is the trusted tool of choice for engineers working on cutting-edge USB technologies across a wide range of applications.

