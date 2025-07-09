Questco Announces The Appointment Of Chad Barnard As Vice President Of Mergers & Acquisitions

HOUSTON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Questco (the "Company"), a leading professional employer organization (PEO) specializing in outsourced human resource solutions, today announced the appointment of Chad Barnard as Vice President of Mergers & Acquisitions . In this role, Chad will lead the identification, pursuit, and execution of strategic acquisitions aligned with Questco's long-term growth goals.

"Chad brings to Questco an impressive twenty-year track record of sourcing and executing transactions across a broad range of industries, for both large-cap and middle-market companies," said Jason Randall , CEO of Questco. "We are thrilled to have him join us and look forward to Chad expanding our footprint and capabilities so Questco can support the growth of more small businesses."

"Questco has established itself as the PEO acquirer of choice given its people-first focus on employees and customers, industry-leading growth, and sterling reputation as a steward of acquired businesses," said Chad Barnard , Vice President of M&A at Questco. "I am excited to join this rapidly growing team and help forge new partnerships."

To learn more about Questco's approach to M&A, contact Chad at [email protected] .

What Partners Say About Working with Questco:

"Joining Questco means stepping into a world of opportunity, resources, growth, and collaboration."

- Kelly Felix , Employers Resources of Colorado

"My initial trepidation about the acquisition disappeared after meeting the Questco leadership. Their transparency, support, and approachable nature remain unchanged after five years."

- Casey Martine , NPS

"To have an executive team that truly supports their employees is by far the most impressive."

- Schonda Wigginton , Staffing & Payroll Alternatives

"I am proud to be a part of the Questco organization, surrounded by such dedicated and inspiring individuals. Thank you for your leadership and unwavering support."

- Shelby Richards , Staffing & Payroll Alternatives

About Questco

Questco is a premier Certified Professional Employer Organization (CPEO) that provides outsourced human resource solutions, enabling small and mid-sized businesses to control costs, reduce administrative burden, and enhance the employee experience. Founded in 1989, Questco is headquartered in the Houston, Texas metro area, with additional service centers in Omaha, Nebraska; Colorado Springs, Colorado; Greenville, South Carolina; Phoenix, Arizona; Dallas, Texas; and Lewiston, Maine.

Clients benefit from comprehensive offerings that include large-group medical benefits, group workers' compensation insurance, expert HR guidance, user-friendly HR technology, payroll and tax administration, employee liability and risk management programs, and 401(k) plans.

For more information, visit .

Media Contact:

Chad Barnard

Vice President, Mergers & Acquisitions

515-444-9905

[email protected]

