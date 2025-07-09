Flyhouse Brings On Roddie Hoyle To Lead Platform Growth And Partnerships

Roddie Hoyle, President of FlyHouse Partners

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- FlyHouse is thrilled to welcome Roddie Hoyle as our new President of FlyHouse Partners. With over a decade of experience in aviation sales, revenue strategy, and business development, Roddie joins FlyHouse to lead our partnership strategy and help drive the continued evolution of the FlyHouse app.Roddie will oversee the expansion of the FlyHouse platform, partner development and platform integrations, ensuring we continue to build strong, value-driven relationships that benefit aircraft owners, operators, brokers, and charter clients.Prior to joining FlyHouse, Roddie served as Senior Director of Sales at flyExclusive, where he led charter sales initiatives and long-term client strategy. He also held the role of Director of Business Development & Revenue Management, where he developed data-driven pricing models and led cross-functional teams to drive measurable growth.“Roddie is exactly the kind of leader you want in the trenches with you as we scale,” said Jack E. Lambert, Jr. , CEO of FlyHouse.“He understands the complexity of this industry, but more importantly, he knows how to simplify it, building partnerships rooted in value, trust, and long-term alignment. His experience and integrity make him a catalyst for growth within our team, and I'm confident he'll play a critical role in shaping the next chapter of FlyHouse.”Roddie's career is also marked by his commitment to service and community. He led a national partnership with AeroAngel, helping coordinate over 50 flights for children in need of life-saving medical treatment.“I've always been passionate about building partnerships that go beyond business transactions, they should be transformational,” said Hoyle.“FlyHouse is setting a new standard in private aviation by blending technology and transparency. I'm honored to be part of a team that's redefining what it means to serve clients and partners at the highest level.”ABOUT FLYHOUSEFlyHouse is an industry leader in private aircraft management, committed to delivering exceptional safety, service, and transparency. Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, the company operates a diverse fleet of aircraft, including Gulfstream IVs, Vs, 550s, G200s, and Hawker 850XPs. Holding an ARG/US Platinum rating and worldwide certifications, FlyHouse manages a network of over 2,000 aircraft through its platform, supporting a growing ecosystem of owners, operators, and charter clients. At its core, FlyHouse fosters a collaborative, performance-driven culture dedicated to delivering best-in-class service across every touchpoint. Its proprietary reverse auction app empowers users to book luxury private flights at competitive rates, enabling jet owners to bid based on user demand, delivering unmatched value, flexibility, and access in the world of private aviation.. For more information, please visit .

