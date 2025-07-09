Make In India Booster: Samsung India Begins Pre Orders For Galaxy Z Fold7, Flip7

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) India's largest consumer electronics brand Samsung on Wednesday announced that it has started taking pre-orders for the most advanced Galaxy Z series yet – Galaxy Z Fold7 and Galaxy Z Flip7 - which are being manufactured in the country in a further boost to the 'Make in India' initiative.

Galaxy Z Fold7 brings together the best of Galaxy design, camera functionality and AI innovation in the thinnest and lightest Galaxy Z Fold series to date. It delivers the premium performance and experience of an ultra-smartphone, while unlocking new levels of efficiency and productivity with a larger, more immersive display when unfolded, said the company.

Galaxy Flip7 starts from Rs 109,999 while Galaxy Fold7 begins from Rs 174,999. Their sibling Galaxy Flip7 FE begins from Rs 89,999. Customers pre-ordering the Galaxy Z Fold7 and Z Flip7 will get pre-order benefits worth Rs 12,000 in addition to 24 months no cost EMI, the company added.

With its ultra-thin and light design and wider cover display, Galaxy Z Fold7 delivers a seamless on-the-go experience that makes typing and browsing effortless when it is folded.

At just 215 grams, Galaxy Z Fold7 is even lighter than Galaxy S25 Ultra. It is just 8.9 mm thick when folded and 4.2 mm thick when unfolded. The device comes with 6.5-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x cover display, a wider screen with a new 21:9 aspect ratio.

The 8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2x main display offers ultra-rich contrast, true blacks and vibrant detail that makes everything pop - from movies to tabs open while multitasking. With Vision Booster and up to 2,600 nits of peak brightness, Galaxy Z Fold7 stays brilliantly visible even in direct sunlight.

Under the hood, Galaxy Z Fold7 is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite for Galaxy delivers performance boosts of 41 per cent in NPU, 38 per cent in CPU, and 26 per cent in GPU compared to the previous generation. This power fuels Galaxy Z Fold7's ability to process more AI experiences on-device without compromise.

Galaxy Z Flip7 is a compact AI phone with multimodal capabilities, powered by a new FlexWindow. The 4.1-inch Super AMOLED FlexWindow is the largest ever on a Galaxy Z Flip, with edge-to-edge usability that enables users to see and do more on the cover screen.

The main display is a 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X, built for an ultra-smooth, immersive experience. Weighing just 188 grams and measuring only 13.7mm when folded, Galaxy Z Flip7 is the slimmest Galaxy Z Flip yet.

