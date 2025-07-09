Rxlogic Appoints William Figueroa As Chief Information & Technology Officer To Advance Tech Strategy Supporting Company Growth And Expansion
Welcoming Figueroa to the executive team, Lori Daugherty, CEO, RxLogic, says,“As we drive a new era of unmatched transparency and real-time data with a cloud-hosted, web-based claims adjudication platform, William brings an exceptional level of visionary IT leadership. His proven ability to scale systems, teams and strategy will be invaluable to aligning IT efforts to our relevant business needs, including compliance, process automation and the delivery of a seamless, personalized client experience. We are fortunate to attract a professional with such impeccable credentials to modernize technology platforms, enhance security and create collaborative platforms to serve our expanded portfolio of clients throughout the healthcare ecosystem.”
As CITO, Figueroa will lead RxLogic's enterprise technology vision, advancing the platform's scalability, security and performance while championing innovation that directly supports client and business growth. His forward-thinking approach and deep technical expertise will further strengthen the organization's commitment to delivering scalable, transparent and real-time solutions to small-to-large pharmacy benefit managers and administrators, health plans and third-party administrators, self-insured employers, hospice and long-term care organizations, workers' comp and veterinary benefits.
“I am eager to hit the ground running, apply my experience in health and technology environments and accelerate the RxLogic innovation roadmap,” says Figueroa.“It is exciting to join this dynamic organization that is at the forefront of increasing efficiency in pharmacy benefit management.”
About RxLogic, LLC
RxLogic empowers stakeholders across the pharmacy claims ecosystem with SaaS technologies to drive efficiency in pharmacy benefit management. Smart solutions are designed for stakeholders throughout the healthcare ecosystem. Offering full-service claims adjudication, administration, rebate administration, prior authorization solutions, network access and ancillary services, RxLogic is recognized nationwide for its smart technology solutions dedicated client service. VisitCONTACT: Media: Caroline Chambers CPR Communications ... 201.641.1911 x 21
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment