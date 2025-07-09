Covarrubia Energy UK And EDF Announce Strategic Partnership To Advance Low-Carbon Energy From Hard To Recycle Waste

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Joint initiative to deliver 5GW of clean energy through circular power innovation

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Covarrubia Energy UK, Ltd. (“Covarrubia”) together with EDF, Britain's biggest generator of zero carbon electricity, have launched a new strategic partnership to accelerate the development and commercialisation of low-carbon energy projects in the UK.Under the long-term agreement, Covarrubia will lead the acquisition, development, and operation of up to 5GW of renewable energy generation projects, with EDF Wholesale Market Services serving as a strategic partner, providing comprehensive routes to market and supporting the commercial deployment of these projects.The partnership will focus on utilising Covarrubia's proprietary pyrolysis technology to convert hard to recycle plastic waste into low-carbon synthetic gas, supporting the circular economy and reducing landfill."This partnership represents a transformative opportunity to advance reliable renewable energy development while addressing critical waste management challenges," said Lee Hounsom, Chief Executive Officer of Covarrubia Energy UK. "By combining our innovative pyrolysis technology with EDF's market expertise, we've created a sustainable energy solution that benefits both the environment and the economy. Covarrubia Energy UK extends its sincere gratitude to its consulting advisors and partners, including Consultus and Hogan Lovells, for their invaluable support and guidance in bringing this strategic partnership to fruition."Christopher Dalley, Director of Wholesale Market Services at EDF added,“EDF is committed to supporting the transition to a low-carbon future, and this collaboration with Covarrubia Energy UK aligns perfectly with that mission. By leveraging our deep expertise in energy trading and market access, we're enabling the commercialisation of low-carbon synthetic gas solutions that not only help accelerate the UK's journey to net zero, but also support the principles of a circular economy.”This collaboration underscores both companies' commitment to accelerating the energy transition and supporting the UK's net-zero ambitions. By combining Covarrubia's innovative circular energy solutions with EDF's market knowledge and network, the partnership aims to deliver reliable, low-carbon energy and drive meaningful pioneering progress in decarbonisation.

