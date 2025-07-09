Delhi-NCR Hit By Sudden Downpour, Waterlogging Triggers Traffic Chaos

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, July 9 (IANS) A sudden spell of heavy rain battered Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) on Wednesday evening around 7 PM, leading to widespread waterlogging, traffic disruptions, and a red alert from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The IMD, in its latest advisory, warned that the weather system moving eastward is expected to bring moderate rainfall across most parts of the region, with isolated pockets likely to witness heavy downpours over the next two hours.

Light to moderate rain was already underway in several eastern parts of Delhi by evening, and conditions were rapidly intensifying.

Authorities have flagged a high risk of localised flooding on roads, particularly in low-lying areas across Delhi-NCR. Several underpasses in vulnerable zones may face temporary closures due to rising water levels, while traffic movement across key stretches is expected to slow down significantly.

The IMD cautioned that heavy rain could lead to occasional visibility reductions, especially for motorists navigating slippery and waterlogged roads, raising the risk of accidents and extended traffic snarls. Daily life and outdoor business operations are also likely to be impacted.

In addition to urban disruptions, the downpour could potentially damage plantations, horticultural assets, and standing crops. Temporary structures and weak constructions, particularly in informal settlements, may face partial damage due to strong winds and water seepage.

The IMD has urged residents to follow all advisories issued by civic authorities and avoid non-essential travel. People are advised to stay indoors, keep doors and windows securely shut, and avoid taking shelter under trees during the storm due to the risk of lightning.

Meanwhile, the IMD also issued an orange alert for the national capital, forecasting moderate rainfall accompanied by light thunderstorms and lightning across Delhi and adjoining areas. The day's maximum temperature was expected to settle around 35°C, with the minimum hovering near 24°C.