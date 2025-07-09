Transperfect Team Members Win Eight Stevie Awards® For Technology, Sales & Customer Service

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TransPerfect , the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business, today announced that 12 employees across the company's sales and technology teams received 2025 Stevie Awards® for Sales & Customer Service.

The Stevie Awards honor the achievements of contact center, customer service, business development, and sales professionals around the world. Winners from TransPerfect in 2025 are:

Gold:



Ali Sabri – Sales Support Team of the Year

Daisy McClure – Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year

Jack Meere – Sales Manager of the Year Wei Du – Sales Representative of the Year

Silver:



Alex Farrell – National Sales Executive of the Year

Christine Buggle Spearing – Woman of the Year in Sales Mario De Los Santos – Sales Operations Professional of the Year



Bronze:



Catie Clem – Woman of the Year in Sales

Diego Bartolome – Best Use of Technology in Sales

Nate Fong – Senior Sales Executive of the Year

Hazel Guillen – Sales Support Professional of the Year Shannon Borst – Sales Support Professional of the Year



In 2024, TransPerfect team members won eight Stevie awards. Additionally, the company has received two Grand Stevie awards-an annual honor reserved for 10 organizations with the highest number of winners and exceptional performers.

TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "This recognition from the Stevie Awards underscores the extraordinary commitment and consultative approach our teams bring to their roles."

About TransPerfect

TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .

