Transperfect Team Members Win Eight Stevie Awards® For Technology, Sales & Customer Service
The Stevie Awards honor the achievements of contact center, customer service, business development, and sales professionals around the world. Winners from TransPerfect in 2025 are:
Gold:
- Ali Sabri – Sales Support Team of the Year Daisy McClure – Worldwide Sales Executive of the Year Jack Meere – Sales Manager of the Year Wei Du – Sales Representative of the Year
Silver:
- Alex Farrell – National Sales Executive of the Year Christine Buggle Spearing – Woman of the Year in Sales Mario De Los Santos – Sales Operations Professional of the Year
Bronze:
- Catie Clem – Woman of the Year in Sales Diego Bartolome – Best Use of Technology in Sales Nate Fong – Senior Sales Executive of the Year Hazel Guillen – Sales Support Professional of the Year Shannon Borst – Sales Support Professional of the Year
In 2024, TransPerfect team members won eight Stevie awards. Additionally, the company has received two Grand Stevie awards-an annual honor reserved for 10 organizations with the highest number of winners and exceptional performers.
TransPerfect President and Co-CEO Phil Shawe commented, "This recognition from the Stevie Awards underscores the extraordinary commitment and consultative approach our teams bring to their roles."
Details about the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service and a list of Stevie winners in all categories are available at .
About TransPerfect
TransPerfect is the world's largest provider of language and AI solutions for global business. From offices in over 140 cities on six continents, TransPerfect offers a full range of services in 200+ languages to clients worldwide. More than 6,000 global organizations employ TransPerfect's GlobalLink ® technology to simplify the management of multilingual content. With an unparalleled commitment to quality and client service, TransPerfect is fully ISO 9001 and ISO 17100 certified. TransPerfect has global headquarters in New York, with regional headquarters in London and Hong Kong. For more information, please visit our website at .
Contact:
Ryan Simper +1 212.689.5555
...
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- NEXST Launches Web3 VR Entertainment Platform With K-Pop Group UNIS As First Global Partner
- G-Knot Appoints Fintech, Crypto Veteran Wes Kaplan As CEO To Launch The First Finger Vein Biometric Wallet
- Castle Raises $1M To Bring Automated Bitcoin Treasury Solution To U.S. Businesses
- Stably Introduces Stablecoin Development & Advisory Services For Institutions & Enterprises
- French“Spiderman” Scales Skyscraper To Launch World's First Action Token
- Neo Pepe $NEOP Presale Passes $2M Raised With Stellar Certik Audit
CommentsNo comment