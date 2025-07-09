AAPL Securities Lawsuit Filed Against Apple Inc. Contact The DJS Law Group To Discuss Your Rights

LOS ANGELES, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The DJS Law Group reminds investors of a class action lawsuit against Apple Inc. ("Apple" or "the Company") (NASDAQ: AAPL ) for violations of securities laws.

Shareholders who purchased the Company's securities between June 10, 2024, and June 9, 2025, inclusive (the "Class Period"), are encouraged to contact the firm before August 19, 2025.

CASE DETAILS: The Complaint alleges that the Company issued false and misleading statements to the public. Apple provided investors with a false impression regarding the timeline for integrating advanced AI-driven Siri capabilities into its devices. It was improbable that these features would be available for the iPhone 16. The absence of AI functionality negatively impacted iPhone 16 sales. Given these circumstances, the Company's public representations were materially false and misleading throughout the class period. When the truth about Apple was revealed, investors incurred financial losses, contact us to participate .

WHY DJS LAW GROUP? DJS Law Group's primary focus is to enhance investor return through balanced counseling and aggressive advocacy. We specialize in securities class actions, corporate governance litigation, and domestic/international M&A appraisals. Our clients are some of the largest and most sophisticated hedge funds and alternative asset managers in the world. The litigation claims of our clients are extraordinarily valuable assets that demand respect, focus, and results.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

DJS Law Group

274 White Plains Road, Suite 1

Eastchester, NY 10709

Phone: 914-206-9742

Email: [email protected]

