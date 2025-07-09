Bloomberg And Clearwater Analytics Partner To Optimize Investment Management Workflows

NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN ) ("Clearwater") today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a front-to-back investment solution for asset owners and asset managers using an open and modular approach. This collaboration brings together best-in-class solutions to introduce a comprehensive investment management offering.

The new offering will provide users with an enhanced operating model that delivers scale, speed, and flexibility, allowing them to manage costs and reduce risk. Clients using this combined solution will benefit from key improvements to their front-to-back investment management experience:



Turnkey Managed Integration , redefined target operating model built to evolve with the industry

Enhanced OTC Management , using Bloomberg's advanced tools for creation and management of OTC securities

Integrated Cash Management , synchronized daily to support consistency and transparency C onsistent Position and Trade Data Exchanges , support data consistency and lineage across systems

The combined offering brings together Bloomberg's leading suite of enterprise investment solutions for asset managers and asset owners with Clearwater's accounting solution, part of its trusted platform that includes data aggregation, reconciliation, and reporting. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions offer a comprehensive suite of integrated capabilities, including research management, order and portfolio management, as well as performance and risk analytics. The collaboration represents Bloomberg and Clearwater's commitment to delivering augmented front-to-back solutions to address the evolving needs of the industry.

"Today, many investment managers either compromise by relying on a single provider that may not meet all their needs or face the complexity of managing multiple vendors. This partnership blends Clearwater's best-in-class accounting solution with Bloomberg's leading investment workflows to streamline front-to-back operations," said Mark Flatman, Global Head of Enterprise Products at Bloomberg. "Buy-side firms need a technology partner that supports their success, and this partnership reflects our commitment to optimizing their operating models through scalable, interoperable and reliable solutions."

"Clearwater is an open, interoperable platform that gives clients the freedom to work with the best partners to meet their needs," said Shane Akeroyd, Chief Strategy Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "This collaboration with Bloomberg is a powerful example-connecting trusted accounting and investment data with advanced front-office workflows. It is part of our broader commitment to reduce complexity, increase accuracy, and help clients scale with confidence-alongside the partners and technologies that work best for them."

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN ) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $8.8 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at .

About Bloomberg

Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.

For more information, visit Bloomberg/company or request a demo .

SOURCE Bloomberg

