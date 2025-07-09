Bloomberg And Clearwater Analytics Partner To Optimize Investment Management Workflows
NEW YORK, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg and Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN ) ("Clearwater") today announced a strategic collaboration to deliver a front-to-back investment solution for asset owners and asset managers using an open and modular approach. This collaboration brings together best-in-class solutions to introduce a comprehensive investment management offering.
The new offering will provide users with an enhanced operating model that delivers scale, speed, and flexibility, allowing them to manage costs and reduce risk. Clients using this combined solution will benefit from key improvements to their front-to-back investment management experience:
-
Turnkey Managed Integration , redefined target operating model built to evolve with the industry
Enhanced OTC Management , using Bloomberg's advanced tools for creation and management of OTC securities
Integrated Cash Management , synchronized daily to support consistency and transparency
C onsistent Position and Trade Data Exchanges , support data consistency and lineage across systems
The combined offering brings together Bloomberg's leading suite of enterprise investment solutions for asset managers and asset owners with Clearwater's accounting solution, part of its trusted platform that includes data aggregation, reconciliation, and reporting. Bloomberg's enterprise solutions offer a comprehensive suite of integrated capabilities, including research management, order and portfolio management, as well as performance and risk analytics. The collaboration represents Bloomberg and Clearwater's commitment to delivering augmented front-to-back solutions to address the evolving needs of the industry.
"Today, many investment managers either compromise by relying on a single provider that may not meet all their needs or face the complexity of managing multiple vendors. This partnership blends Clearwater's best-in-class accounting solution with Bloomberg's leading investment workflows to streamline front-to-back operations," said Mark Flatman, Global Head of Enterprise Products at Bloomberg. "Buy-side firms need a technology partner that supports their success, and this partnership reflects our commitment to optimizing their operating models through scalable, interoperable and reliable solutions."
"Clearwater is an open, interoperable platform that gives clients the freedom to work with the best partners to meet their needs," said Shane Akeroyd, Chief Strategy Officer at Clearwater Analytics. "This collaboration with Bloomberg is a powerful example-connecting trusted accounting and investment data with advanced front-office workflows. It is part of our broader commitment to reduce complexity, increase accuracy, and help clients scale with confidence-alongside the partners and technologies that work best for them."
About Clearwater Analytics
Clearwater Analytics (NYSE: CWAN ) is transforming investment management with the industry's most comprehensive cloud-native platform for institutional investors across global public and private markets. While legacy systems create risk, inefficiency, and data fragmentation, Clearwater's single-instance, multi-tenant architecture delivers real-time data and AI-driven insights throughout the investment lifecycle. The platform eliminates information silos by integrating portfolio management, trading, investment accounting, reconciliation, regulatory reporting, performance, compliance, and risk analytics in one unified system. Serving leading insurers, asset managers, hedge funds, banks, corporations, and governments, Clearwater supports over $8.8 trillion in assets globally. Learn more at .
About Bloomberg
Bloomberg is a global leader in business and financial information, delivering trusted data, news, and insights that bring transparency, efficiency, and fairness to markets. The company helps connect influential communities across the global financial ecosystem via reliable technology solutions that enable our customers to make more informed decisions and foster better collaboration.
For more information, visit Bloomberg/company or request a demo .
SOURCE BloombergWANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+
Newsrooms &
Influencers 9k+
Digital Media
Outlets 270k+
Journalists
Opted In GET STARTED
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment