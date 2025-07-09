Fruity King Launches Bingo Offering Through Strategic Partnership With Playtech

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fruity King partners with iGaming titan Playtech to bring a diversity of new bingo options for its player base to enjoy.

London, UK, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fruity King , a well-established name in the UK online casino market and operated by ProgressPlay, has officially launched its all-new bingo product, made possible through a newly announced partnership between ProgressPlay and Playtech, one of the world's leading gambling technology companies.



The new bingo offering is powered by Playtech Bingo, one of the largest and most respected bingo networks globally. Through this integration, Fruity King players can now enjoy an elevated bingo experience, complete with a wide range of game formats, jackpot options, social rooms, and mobile-optimised features – all accessible directly via the Fruity King Bingo platform.



This partnership is a significant milestone for both companies and underscores ProgressPlay's ongoing commitment to innovation and product diversification within the online gaming sector. It also marks an exciting new chapter for Fruity King as the brand evolves from a slots and casino-focused site into a more well-rounded, multi-vertical platform.



“We're excited to bring a fresh bingo experience to our players with the backing of Playtech's best-in-class technology and network,” said a Fruity King spokesperson.“This launch strengthens our commitment to delivering top-tier entertainment and expands our game offering in a way that reflects what UK players want - quality, variety, and trust.”



Fruity King's bingo section offers a selection of 90-ball and 75-ball bingo alongside exclusive rooms, community chat features, and daily jackpot draws. These are hosted within Playtech's established network, which is trusted by leading UK operators and attracts tens of thousands of players daily.



The integration also ensures compatibility across devices, with seamless play on desktop, tablet, and mobile, and is fully supported by responsible gaming features in line with UKGC requirements.



The move aligns with broader trends in the UK iGaming space, where bingo remains a strong growth category, especially among mobile-first users seeking more social and casual gaming experiences. Fruity King's entry into the space is timely, strategic, and designed to enhance both acquisition and retention metrics across its player base.



As part of the rollout, Fruity King will also support the bingo launch with dedicated promotions, onboarding offers, and cross-vertical incentives for existing slot and table game players.

About Fruity King

Fruity King is a UK-licensed online casino brand operated by ProgressPlay Ltd. The site offers a wide selection of slots, live dealer games, and now a full-featured bingo experience. Fruity King is committed to fair play, responsible gaming, and delivering engaging content to players across the UK.



To explore the new bingo offering and view current promotions, visit the official Fruity King Bingo platform .



