Coregen, Inc. Closes More Than $93 Million Financing

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proceeds to support key development milestones, including CMC advancement, initiation of a Phase I clinical trial in the first half of 2026, and strategic expansion of the leadership team

HOUSTON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CoRegen, Inc. , a biopharmaceutical company pursuing novel treatments for patients impacted by some of the most aggressive forms of cancer, today announced the close of a $93,390,000 million financing. The proceeds from this round will be used to advance CoRegen's chemistry, manufacturing, and controls (CMC) development, initiate a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for its steroid receptor coactivator 3 knock-out Regulatory T (Treg) cells (SRC3-KO) program in patients with various solid-tumor types in the first half of 2026 and expand its leadership team with key hires to drive execution and support the company's growth.

The financing was accomplished under a private placement with a select number of investors. This funding builds upon CoRegen's prior $28 million raise in early 2024, which supported the acquisition of an exclusive license from Baylor College of Medicine to sponsor the development of its innovative gene regulatory platform.

“We are delighted to have the support of our investors during this pivotal time of growth for the company,” said Suneet Varma, CoRegen's newly appointed Chairman.“This year marks a watershed moment as we build upon the tremendous scientific progress made by Dr. Bert O'Malley and his team at the Baylor College of Medicine. As we prepare to enter the clinic, we are motivated by the belief we have a potentially paradigm-shifting solution in our master gene regulatory platform for patients with some of the most difficult-to-treat solid-tumor cancers, including but not limited to triple negative breast cancer and glioblastoma, for which research to date hasn't yet moved the needle in a meaningful way in many years. We believe our technology, a type of adoptive cell therapy (ACT), may provide a novel approach for unleashing the healing power of the immune system to eradicate additional forms of cancer.”

CoRegen's platform is based on the groundbreaking work on SRCs (steroid receptor coactivators) in the lab of Bert O'Malley, M.D., Chancellor at the Baylor College of Medicine, who is considered the“Father of Molecular Endocrinology.” SRC-3 is overexpressed in most human cancers, and Treg cells' cancer protection activity is dependent on SRC-3 in this critical immune cell type. Building on this work, CoRegen has carefully engineered cells where SRC-3 is knocked out through application of its proprietary platform, therefore allowing for the targeting of a broad network of immune checkpoint genes for a superior anti-tumor effect. These SRC genes, discovered 30 years ago by Dr. O'Malley, can regulate a wide number of genes in the body, making them an ideal master on-off switch for either stimulating or suppressing gene expression.

About CoRegen

CoRegen is pioneering a novel approach to cancer treatment by targeting the SRC-3 gene in Regulatory T (Treg) cells, a type of adoptive cell therapy (ACT), enabling the immune system to recognize and eliminate solid tumors. Research from the O'Malley Lab at Baylor College of Medicine has shown in preclinical models that genetically modifying Tregs alters their behavior, allowing them to penetrate tumors, release cytokines, and recruit immune cells to eradicate tumors. For more information, visit .

About Baylor College of Medicine

Baylor College of Medicine is a health sciences university that creates knowledge and applies science and discoveries to further education, healthcare, and community service locally and globally. Dr. Bert O'Malley is the Tom Thompson Distinguished Leadership Professor of Molecular and Cellular Biology and Chancellor at Baylor College of Medicine.

About Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT)

Adoptive Cell Therapy (ACT) is a form of immunotherapy in which a patient's own immune cells (or those from a donor) are collected, modified or expanded outside the body, and then infused back into the patient to help the immune system fight diseases, such as cancer.

About Regulatory T (Treg) Cells

Regulatory T (Treg) cells are a specialized subset of T cells, which are part of the immune system. Their primary role is to maintain immune system balance by suppressing excessive immune responses and preventing autoimmune diseases, where the immune system attacks the body's own tissues. However, these Tregs can also be co-opted by cancers to evade attack by the immune system, leading to tumor progression and metastatic disease.

Media Contact:

Cammy Duong

LifeSci Communications

...