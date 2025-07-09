Opensea Acquires Rally To Accelerate Mobile & Token Trading Expansion

OpenSea announces Rally acquisition

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- OpenSea, the world's first and leading web3 marketplace, today announced it has acquired Rally, the innovative team behind the Rally Wallet and mobile-first web3 app experience. This strategic acquisition strengthens OpenSea's move into token trading, which is currently available across 19 chains. OpenSea is focused on becoming the best place to discover, trade, and build onchain, and Rally's team, technology, and expertise will accelerate this vision by enabling the company to fully commit to a mobile-first strategy.Longstanding OpenSea Chief Technology Officer Nadav Hollander will be handing off the role to Rally CEO Chris Maddern, who will assume the technical reins at OpenSea as CTO. Maddern brings deep expertise in web3 product design and user experience, and will lead OpenSea's technical vision as it enters its next phase of growth. Additionally, Rally Co-Founder Christine Hall will join OpenSea as Chief of Staff, supporting the company's operations and strategic initiatives.“The Rally team shares our vision of a more accessible and delightful onchain trading experience for everyone,” said Devin Finzer, Co-founder and CEO of OpenSea.“We're excited to bring their passion and expertise to OpenSea as we build the best place to discover, trade, and create onchain, with mobile at the forefront.”Rally's Contribution to OpenSeaRally has built a next-generation mobile experience that combines self-custody, ease of use, and social features, empowering users to explore NFTs, tokens, and digital currencies seamlessly across a dozen chains. The Rally Wallet is seedphrase-less, offers advanced trade protection, trending token discovery, and integrates natively within a mobile-first interface designed for today's onchain culture. It also has a built-in social dashboard that shows friends' onchain activity. The Rally Wallet lets new users go from download to first trade in just a few minutes, faster than the typical crypto onboarding flow.OpenSea plans to integrate Rally's wallet technology and mobile-first design philosophy into its platform, delivering a more cohesive and intuitive experience for collectors, traders, and builders and reducing the friction of onboarding. The Rally team is also joining OpenSea, bringing their expertise and passion for creating user-friendly and socially-driven web3 products.“Joining OpenSea is a natural next step for Rally's mission,” said Chris Maddern, incoming CTO of OpenSea.“Together, we'll accelerate the adoption of web3 by making it easier, safer, and more social to engage with digital assets, no matter where you are in your journey.”Looking AheadWith this acquisition, OpenSea further cements its position as the leading destination for onchain activity, uniting tokens, NFTs, and the tools needed for the next generation of web3 users.For more information, visit opensea .About OpenSeaHeadquartered in Miami, OpenSea is the world's first and leading peer-to-peer marketplace for NFTs. Our mission is to build the world's most trusted and inclusive token and NFT marketplace with the best selection. As a hub for digital art, collectibles, tokens, and unique onchain items, OpenSea is a one-stop shop for everything onchain. Your gateway to web3, now with tokens and NFTs all in one place. To date, the platform has facilitated billions of dollars in transaction volume and remains at the forefront of shaping the future of digital ownership.About RallyRally empowers users to connect with their NFTs, tokens, and digital currencies while exploring new ecosystems, L2s, and dApps. Rally is also the team behind the Rally Wallet, a mobile-first, self-custody wallet designed to make web3 social, secure, and simple.

