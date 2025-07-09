Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Interest Income Rises As Bank Melli Iran Baku Navigates Market Conditions

2025-07-09 08:05:35
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Bank Melli Iran's Baku branch concluded the first half of 2025 with a net profit of ₼3.224 million ($1.9 million), slightly down from the ₼3.437 million ($2.03 million) reported in the same period of 2024. Interest income for the first six months of 2025 reached...

