Prokeep And Fieldpulse Announce Partnership To Streamline In-App Ordering & Distributor Communication

NEW ORLEANS, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Prokeep, the leading distributor order engine, and FieldPulse, the all-in-one field service management platform built for residential and commercial service pros, today announced a new integration that connects contractors to the over 8,500 distributor locations using Prokeep directly from the FieldPulse platform - helping contractors place orders faster and distributors win more business with less friction.

Through this partnership, Prokeep is powering FieldPulse's new Supplier Chat tool, allowing contractors to send orders to their distributors without leaving their FieldPulse environment. These orders flow seamlessly into Prokeep inboxes, alongside texts, emails, web chats, and digital faxes-enabling distributors to manage all customer communications from a single place to make ordering fast and easy.

Distributors already using Prokeep do not need to set up an additional system -the integration is live on day one, and messages from FieldPulse appear automatically in their Prokeep workspace.

A New Channel to Drive More Orders

This integration adds a powerful new channel to the Prokeep Order Engine, providing distributors with:



New leads and new orders from FieldPulse users

More conversations from a modern, low-friction channel Increased speed to service , with no app-hopping for contractors and no change to the distributor's inbox

"Prokeep's mission is to make it faster and easier for contractors and distributors to do business together," said Jack Carrere, Co-founder and CEO of Prokeep. "By connecting contractors using FieldPulse to our distributor network, we're helping distributors capture new opportunities, serve customers faster, and win more orders."

How It Works: Connecting the Field to the Counter in Real Time

With Supplier Chat powered by Prokeep, contractors no longer need to pause a job to make a call or track down a part number. From inside FieldPulse, they simply select their preferred distributor to start a chat right from their familiar job management interface.

That message is instantly routed into the distributor's Prokeep inbox, where inside sales or counter staff can quickly respond, confirm availability, and process the order - all within their existing Prokeep workflow. No new apps. No complex setup. Just faster orders and more productive teams on both sides.

Benefits for Contractors

For contractors, the integration allows them to:



Quickly contact distributors from within the FieldPulse platform

Centralize purchase order communications and logistics in one place

Save time and reduce friction when placing orders Faster service and more efficient order tracking

"With our new Prokeep supplier chat, FieldPulse users can now message their distributors just as easily as they manage a work order or dispatch a tech – directly from within FieldPulse," said Gabriel Pinchev, founder and CEO of FieldPulse. "We're excited to partner with Prokeep to further streamline the operations of both service contractors and distributors."

A New Era for Contractor-Distributor Commerce

For too long, commerce between contractors and distributors has been slowed down by phone tag, delayed responses, and disconnected tools. As modern contractors increasingly run their businesses on mobile-first platforms like FieldPulse, this integration bridges a critical gap, turning FieldPulse into a direct line to the distributor counter.

By embedding ordering capabilities into the contractor's daily workflow and centralizing those orders inside the distributor's Order Engine, Prokeep and FieldPulse are helping reshape the way materials move through the supply chain - making it faster, easier, and more profitable for everyone involved.

About FieldPulse:

FieldPulse is an all-in-one business management platform built for the modern service contractor. From scheduling and dispatching to estimates, invoices, payments, and customer communication, FieldPulse empowers field service businesses to work more efficiently and deliver better customer experiences. Trusted by thousands of professionals across HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and other skilled trades, FieldPulse combines powerful functionality with unmatched ease of use and support. Because no two service businesses are the same, FieldPulse offers customizable workflows, templates, and automations to fit your team's unique operations. With the features you need today and the flexibility to support your business as it scales, FieldPulse is built to grow alongside you..

About Prokeep:

Founded in 2016, Prokeep is the Order Engine that helps distributors take more orders by making it faster and easier for customers to buy-while also enabling teams to get more orders with proactive marketing and branch outreach. It eliminates missed opportunities caused by busy phone lines, scattered customer data, and passive sales habits - helping distributors take more orders from any channel, and get more orders through targeted selling. With Prokeep, distributors serve customers faster, centralize customer data, and drive sales proactively - turning every interaction into an order opportunity. Today, over 8,500 distributors are using Prokeep to win more orders from over three million contractors across North America.

