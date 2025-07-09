403
Russia Prohibits Yale University
(MENAFN) Russia has prohibited Yale University from conducting operations within its territory, accusing the Connecticut-based institution of interfering in internal matters and attempting to destabilize the nation's economy.
The Prosecutor General’s Office included Yale on the list of “undesirable” organizations this past Tuesday.
According to a statement from the office, “The university’s activities are aimed at violating the territorial integrity of the Russian Federation, enforcing an international blockade, undermining its economy, and destabilizing the country’s socio-economic and political situation.”
Authorities contend that the Maurice R. Greenberg World Fellows Program at Yale’s Jackson School of Global Affairs has been employed to “train opposition leaders from foreign countries.”
Among the program’s participants were Russian opposition leader Aleksey Navalny and his close ally Leonid Volkov, who joined in 2010 and 2018, respectively.
Navalny died in prison in February 2024 while serving a long sentence on extremism charges. In 2021, a Russian court outlawed Navalny’s Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK).
Recently, Volkov, residing abroad, was sentenced in absentia to 18 years imprisonment for his involvement in the organization.
Prosecutors asserted that the FBK utilized “the knowledge and techniques” gained at Yale to “escalate protest activities in Russia.”
They further accused Yale of assisting in the creation of a “legal framework” to use frozen Russian assets for funding the Ukrainian military.
Moscow views the freezing and confiscation of its assets connected to the Ukraine conflict as unlawful and equates it with theft.
