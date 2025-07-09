Amerigo Reports Q2-2025 Operational Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Q2-2025 copper production of 15.5 million pounds 2025 production and cash cost 1 guidance remain in place $7.6 million returned through Share Buybacks and Dividends in Q2-2025 VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amerigo Resources Ltd. (TSX: ARG; OTCQX: ARREF) (“Amerigo” or the“Company”) is pleased to announce operational results for the quarter ended June 30, 2025 (“Q2-2025”) from Minera Valle Central (“MVC”), the Company's 100% owned operation located near Rancagua, Chile. Dollar amounts in this news release are in U.S. dollars (“USD”) unless indicated otherwise. “Operational results during the second quarter of the year were slightly better than expected, as inclement weather production interference at MVC was lower than allowed for in our guidance. MVC produced 15.52 million pounds of copper and 0.39 million pounds of molybdenum during Q2-2025. Having reached the half-year mark for 2025, our production and cash cost guidance remains on track,” said Aurora Davidson, Amerigo's President and CEO. Copper prices continued to climb throughout the quarter, exhibiting solid increases from the $4.17 LME average copper price in April 2025. The positive momentum in copper pricing has remained in place through early July 2025. These rising copper prices have enabled Amerigo to execute its strategy of eliminating minimal debt by year-end 2025, while continuing to fully deploy its Capital Return Strategy. “Amerigo's Capital Return Strategy includes quarterly dividends, performance dividends, and share buybacks. During the second quarter, Amerigo returned $7.6 million to shareholders, bringing the total capital returned during the first half of the year to $12.1 million,” Ms. Davidson added. In Q2-2025, MVC produced 15.5 million pounds (“M lbs”) of copper and 0.39 M lbs of molybdenum. During the quarter, MVC's plant availability was 99.0%, and there were no lost-time accidents involving MVC employees. Copper production for the first half of 2025 (“H1-2025”) was 28.8 M lbs, representing 46% of Amerigo's 2025 copper production guidance of 62.9 M lbs. H1-2025 molybdenum production of 0.62 M lbs is also in line with Amerigo's annual molybdenum production guidance of 1.3 M lbs. Amerigo performed its yearly maintenance shutdown during Q1-2025, and the associated production impact is factored into the 2025 guidance. Amerigo's cash cost1 in Q2-2025 was $1.82 per pound (“/lb”), and H1-2025 cash cost1 was $2.00/lb. Based on the operational and cost projections for the remainder of 2025, Amerigo's annual cash cost guidance of $1.93/lb (excluding MVC's collective agreement signing bonuses) remains valid. Amerigo's average provisional copper price in Q2-2025 was $4.42/lb, which was also the Company's average provisional copper price in Q1-2025. Q1-2025 copper deliveries were marked to market on March 31, 2025, at $4.42/lb and settled at the LME average monthly prices for April 2025 ($4.17/lb), May 2025 ($4.32/lb), and June 2025 ($4.46/lb). The Company's average molybdenum price was $20.44/lb, up from $20.14/lb in Q1-2025. In Q2-2025, Amerigo returned $7.6 million to shareholders, $4.0 million through share buybacks and $3.5 million through the quarterly dividend. H1-2025 capital returned to shareholders totals $12.1 million ($7.0 million in quarterly dividends and $5.1 million in share buybacks). On June 30, 2025, Amerigo's cash position was $23.3 million ($12.6 million lower than December 31, 2024), and restricted cash was $0.9 million ($3.5 million lower than December 31, 2024). Outstanding bank debt was $7.5 million ($4.0 million lower than December 31, 2024).

Q2-2025 Q1-2025 Q4-2024 Q3-2024 Q2-2024 Fresh tailings Tonnes per day 129,387 131,015 134,545 129,339 111,636 Operating days 90 77 91 92 82 Million tonnes processed 11.67 10.15 12.28 11.90 9.25 Copper grade 0.161% 0.165% 0.182% 0.184% 0.184% Copper recovery 21.7% 21.5% 25.9% 23.6% 23.6% Copper produced (M lbs) 9.01 7.97 12.78 11.38 8.98 Historic tailings Tonnes per day 45,642 39,733 32,930 32,815 45,469 Operating days 87 81 92 88 62 Million tonnes processed 3.98 3.25 3.01 2.90 2.91 Copper grade 0.238% 0.238% 0.241% 0.239% 0.245% Copper recovery 31.3% 30.9% 34.6% 32.1% 31.3% Copper produced (M lbs) 6.51 5.26 5.53 4.89 5.00 Copper produced (M lbs) 15.52 13.23 18.31 16.27 13.98 Copper delivered (M lbs) 15.57 12.92 18.23 16.48 14.33 Cash cost 1 ($/lb) 1.82 2.22 1.73 1.93 1.96 Molybdenum produced (M lbs) 0.39 0.24 0.33 0.33 0.30 Molybdenum sold (M lbs) 0.39 0.24 0.33 0.33 0.30



Capital Return Strategy (“CRS”)

Since implementing its CRS in October 2021, Amerigo has returned $90.2 million to shareholders, $59.5 million through quarterly and performance dividends and $30.7 million through share buybacks, reducing by 14% the number of common shares outstanding at the inception of the CRS.

Amerigo's CRS consists of three mechanisms: quarterly dividends, performance dividends, and share buybacks. These mechanisms provide shareholders with a consistent return on invested capital and quickly transfer the benefits of rising copper prices to Amerigo's shareholders.

Release of Q2-2025 financial results on July 30, 2025

Amerigo will release its Q2-2025 financial results at the market open on Wednesday, July 30, 2025.

Investor conference call on July 31, 2025

Amerigo's quarterly investor conference call will be held on Thursday, July 31, 2025, at 11:00 a.m. Pacific Daylight Time/2:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Time.

Participants can join by visiting and entering their name and phone number. The conference system will then call the participants and place them instantly into the call.

Alternatively, participants can dial directly to be entered into the call by an Operator. Dial 1-888-510-2154 (Toll-Free North America) and state they wish to participate in the Amerigo Resources Q2-2025 Earnings Call.

Interactive Analyst Center

Amerigo's public financial and operational information is available for Excel download through Virtua's Interactive Analyst Center (“IAC”). You can access the IAC by visiting under Investors > Interactive Analyst Center.

About Amerigo and MVC

Amerigo is an innovative copper producer with a long-term relationship with Corporación Nacional del Cobre de Chile (“Codelco”), the world's largest copper producer.

Amerigo produces copper concentrate and molybdenum concentrate as a by-product at the MVC operation in Chile by processing fresh and historic tailings from Codelco's El Teniente mine, the world's largest underground copper mine. Tel: (604) 681-2802; Website: ; Listing: ARG - TSX.

1 Non-IFRS Measures

This news release references three non-IFRS measures: cash cost, normalized cash cost and EBITDA.

These non-IFRS performance measures are included in this news release because they provide key performance measures used by management to monitor operating performance, assess corporate performance, and plan and assess the overall effectiveness and efficiency of Amerigo's operations. These performance measures are not standardized financial measures under International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board (“IFRS Accounting Standards”), and, therefore, amounts presented may not be comparable to similar financial measures disclosed by other companies. These performance measures should not be considered in isolation as a substitute for performance measures in accordance with IFRS Accounting Standards.

Cash cost is a performance measure commonly used in the mining industry that is not defined under IFRS. Cash cost is the aggregate of smelting and refining charges, tolling/production costs net of inventory adjustments and administration costs, net of by-product credits. Cash cost per pound produced is based on pounds of copper produced and is calculated by dividing cash cost by the number of pounds of copper produced.

Normalized cash cost excludes the cost per pound paid to MVC's workers as signing bonuses of 3-year collective labour agreements.

EBITDA refers to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and administration and is calculated by adding depreciation expense to the Company's gross profit.

The Company reconciles these performance measures against IFRS measures every quarter when financial results are reported. Reconciliations are included in the Company's quarterly earnings release and Management's Discussion and Analysis.

