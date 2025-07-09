Caring Senior Service Of Brazoria County, Texas, Owners Named As Franchise Business Review Rock Stars

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "At Caring, we have always known that Mike and Adie provide their clients with the type of service that wins awards, and we're honored that Franchise Business Review also recognizes their dedication," said Caring Senior Service founder and CEO Jeff Salter. "Being named an FBR Rock Star shows that they go above and beyond their mission to provide the Lake Jackson area with quality senior care. In addition to the traditional caregiving their location provides, they have also embraced innovative, AI-driven tools that help them enhance the already stellar level of client care they provide. They are truly rock stars in anticipating their clients' needs and meeting those challenges."

Salter said the couple's concern about their clients isn't limited to any routine schedule. After Hurricane Beryl hit eastern Texas in July 2024, the Wallses had boots on the ground making sure their clients and caregivers had plans in place, even moving one into a personal care home with a generator. They also mobilized a team to cut trees and fix electrical issues and coordinated caregivers to help check on clients.

The Franchise Rock Stars were nominated by their franchise brand's leadership in one of eight categories as franchisees who set admirable examples when it comes to leadership, business acumen, financial and professional success, and contributing to their community. Categories include Giving Back, Women, Millennials, Veterans, Family-Owned, "Freshmen," Top Performers, and Multi-Unit Owners.

"There are so many stories of inspiring franchise owners who are living their dreams of successful business ownership. Each franchisee brings unique abilities, values, and skills to their franchise brand," said Eric Stites, founder & CEO of Franchise Business Review. "We've seen that most successful franchise owners demonstrate an incredibly strong work ethic, a deep passion for their businesses, and a real commitment to their communities. Our Franchise Rock Star Awards are for those who truly go above and beyond in some special way. We're thrilled to recognize these Rock Stars as exceptional examples of achieving success within the franchise model."

Mike Walls first became a part of the Caring Senior Service team as its franchise development manager in 2009, but by 2014, the couple had decided to open Caring Senior Service of Brazoria County after they struggled to find quality senior care for a family member.

"We are humbled to be chosen as rock stars," Adie Walls said. "While Mike had already worked in senior care for several years, I didn't become actively involved until my grandfather was diagnosed with Alzheimer's. As I learned more about the senior care industry and Caring's franchise system, my original goal to find quality care for my grandfather expanded to include the entire local community. We're thrilled to be recognized for our efforts."

Mike Walls said that Caring Senior Service has always provided the couple with the tools they need to thrive in the industry.

"Without the educational and technical support of the Caring team, we wouldn't be where we are today, and we are truly thankful for their leadership," he said. "Adie and I will continue to seek ways to provide the Lake Jackson area with the GreatCare® our clients and their families deserve."

This is the third year that a Caring Senior Service franchise owner has been named as an FBR Rock Star. In 2022, Caring Senior Service of New Braunfels, Texas, owner Cathy Trlica won the award in the Family-Owned category, and in 2024, Cindy Sheller, who owns Caring Senior Service of Tucson, Arizona; Caring Senior Service of Dallas Northwest; Caring Senior Service of Dallas Mid-Cities; and Caring Senior Service of Las Vegas, was selected for the honor in the Multi-Unit category.

For more information about Caring Senior Service, please visit .

About Caring Senior Service

Caring Senior Service is a non-medical home care services company based in San Antonio, Texas. Founded by CEO Jeff Salter in 1991, the company provides assistance to seniors, people with disabilities, and any adult who may need help with the tasks of everyday living, such as bathing, personal care, running errands, and preparing food. After adding locations throughout Texas in the 1990s, the company extended its reach through franchising in 2002. It now boasts more than 50 locations throughout the United States.

Caring Senior Service has been named one of Franchise Business Review's top franchises in 2022, 2023, 2024, and 2025, and is a leader in the use of technology and artificial intelligence in the senior care industry. At the heart of the organization is its GreatCare® method, a commitment to dependable service, quality care solutions, and active involvement that ensures every client receives the highest standard of compassionate, personalized care.

For more information on Caring Senior Service, please visit .

About Franchise Business Review

Franchise Business Review (FBR) is a leading market research firm serving the franchise sector. FBR measures the satisfaction and engagement of franchisees and franchise employees and publishes various guides and reports for entrepreneurs considering an investment in a franchise business. Since 2005, FBR has surveyed hundreds of thousands of franchise owners and over 1,300 leading franchise companies. FBR publishes free and unbiased franchisee satisfaction research reports throughout the year online at . To read our publications, visit .

SOURCE Caring Senior Service