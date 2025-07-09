The Sun Is Shining On Renewable Energy, According To Latest Willis Renewable Energy Market Review

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LONDON, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Although carbon-based clean technologies are expected to see only marginal growth, renewable and clean energy technologies are projected to grow exponentially to meet rising global demand. Looking ahead, despite ongoing global pressures and with softening market conditions, optimism is anticipated to persist according to the Renewable Energy Market Review 2025 published today by Willis, a WTW business (NASDAQ: WTW).

The review, titled Next-gen renewables: Risk resilience and insurance readiness, includes commentary on emerging market dynamics across key regions, highlights the next wave of renewable energy innovations, and outlines strategies to navigate growing global uncertainty. Together, these insights deliver a comprehensive analysis of the risks and opportunities shaping the sector in 2025.

Several key trends are explored in this years' review:



Softening market conditions persist: an oversupply of capacity is intensifying competition among insurers, continuing to drive pricing downward

Natural catastrophe losses remain a major concern: severe weather events are directly damaging assets and causing significant challenges

Risk and insurance solutions evolve: innovation in peril diagnostics and broad parametric solutions is helping the market better manage volatility and uncertainty Renewable innovation gains momentum: emerging technologies such as kinetic infrastructure, solar-integrated materials, nuclear fusion and gravity-based storage demonstrate the continued interest in reshaping the future energy landscape

Steven Munday, Global Renewable Energy Leader, Natural Resources at Willis, said:“While global pressures endure, the next wave of innovation continues to push the sector forward into new and unchartered waters, low carbon power generation doesn't stop with wind and solar. Different regions face intrinsic risks and opportunities, but the renewable energy sector as a whole can step into the future to deliver clarity and confidence.

The market is advancing data and analytics, integrating renewable occupancy focused climate risk models, and enhancing risk management tools to better assess and price risks associated with renewable energy projects. With more insurance capacity entering the market as insurers seek to capture growth in the renewable and clean energy sector and replace premium from shrinking opportunities in fossil fuel insurance lines, softer pricing, broader terms with cover innovation, lower deductibles in most product lines and regions are welcomed headlines for 2025.”

