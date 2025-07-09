Cigo Tracker Expands Operations Into The U.S. Market, Bringing Leading Last-Mile Delivery Technology To American Businesses
Founded in 2017 and headquartered in Montreal, Cigo Tracker has become a dominant force in last-mile logistics in Canada, helping businesses improve efficiency, reduce delivery costs, and enhance the customer experience.
"Our expansion into the U.S. is a milestone that reflects years of innovation, listening to our clients, and building a product that actually delivers results," said Tarek Souheil, CEO and Co-Founder of Cigo Tracker. "We're thrilled to now bring that same level of service, speed, and simplicity to businesses across the United States."
Services for Smarter Deliveries
Cigo Tracker provides a powerful suite of logistics and delivery management tools, including:
- Optimized Routing
Logistics Optimization
Fleet Route Management
Last Mile Management
Cigo Pay
Cigo Tracker's platform is trusted by hundreds of companies and thousands of delivery teams every day. With SOC 2 Type 1 certification and a commitment to privacy and performance, businesses can rely on Cigo to scale operations securely and seamlessly.
Growing Global Presence
The company's U.S. operations will be headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, with continued support from its Canadian headquarters in Montreal. A third office in London, UK is expected to open soon, further establishing Cigo Tracker as a global force in logistics technology.
To learn more about Cigo Tracker's solutions or schedule a demo, visit: .
About Cigo Tracker
Cigo Tracker is a cloud-based last-mile delivery and route optimization platform that helps companies maximize efficiency, improve customer satisfaction, and empower delivery teams with real-time technology. Headquartered in Montreal with operations in the U.S. and soon the UK, Cigo serves industries ranging from retail and meal delivery to 3PL and healthcare logistics.
Press Contact:
Jonathan Shteiner
Senior Account Executive
...
(888) 816-CIGO
