Primis And Absolute Sports Announce Partnership To Deliver Video Discovery Across Their Global Portfolio Of Websites

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Primis, the video discovery platform for publishers and part of the McCann and IPG network (NYSE: IPG ), has signed an exclusive partnership with Absolute Sports, the global digital media group behind Sportskeeda , and other leading brands. With over 80 million monthly users and reach across 150+ countries, Absolute Sports is a leading force in global digital sports media.

As part of the partnership, the Primis online video player has been fully integrated across all Absolute Sports websites. This lightweight video technology fits seamlessly within editorial environments, surfacing original video content in context. The result is a non-intrusive viewing experience that encourages users to keep exploring. It guides them naturally from one story to the next and creates a self-contained discovery journey that keeps audiences immersed in the brand experience.

"At Absolute Sports, we view Primis as a true strategic partner, a company that shares our passion for innovation and audience-first solutions." said Umesh Sharma, Business Head - Ad Operations at Absolute Sports. "This collaboration strengthens our commitment to delivering impactful and engaging experiences, while unlocking new monetization opportunities for our ecosystem."

The collaboration also includes access to advanced contextual targeting, seamless demand integrations, and real-time performance insights. These capabilities empower Absolute Sports to unlock more value from their inventory, while offering advertisers a way to connect with a loyal and highly engaged audience in premium video environments.

"We've had the pleasure of knowing the incredible team at Absolute Sports for several years, and I'm excited for the opportunity to officially join forces," said Matan Agi, Director of Business Development at Primis. "Primis is proud to support Absolute Sports on their strategic growth journey and to play a key role in helping them scale with confidence."

