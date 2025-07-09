Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare And ADOC Medical Group Add Radnet's AI-Powered Enhanced Breast Cancer Detection (EBCD) Program To Its Membership Benefits In Southern California



Program will increase access to cutting-edge AI-powered breast cancer detection and is designed to boost compliance with annual cancer-screening guidelines

Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group are affiliates of one of Southern California's largest health networks, which manages nearly 600,000 members from newborns to Medicare recipients

Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group contract with most major health insurance carriers, expanding access to quality care to communities across Southern California Program is indicative of EBCD reimbursement traction RadNet is getting with commercial payors

LOS ANGELES, July 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ: RDNT), a national leader in providing high-quality, cost-effective outpatient diagnostic imaging services, today announced that Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group, affiliates of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), one of the largest physician-owned medical groups in Southern California, have agreed to reimburse RadNet for its EBCD program -- which will now be included as a benefit in their members' health plans.

These medical groups predominantly located in Los Angeles, Ventura, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and San Diego counties, will now provide the AI-powered breast cancer detection services to all of their mammogram-eligible patients. Additionally, RadNet will launch an ongoing patient-outreach program to increase compliance within these medical groups with annual screening guidelines, by proactively contacting eligible patients to encourage and remind them to make their mammography appointments.

Dr. Howard Berger, President and Chief Executive Officer of RadNet, commented,“RadNet and the Regal, Lakeside and ADOC medical groups share a commitment to early detection of breast cancer and population health screening. One in eight women will develop breast cancer in her lifetime, making it critical to detect the disease early, when treatment options are most optimal. The AI-powered EBCD program is able to detect breast cancer that otherwise would be found much later, thereby improving patient outcomes by reducing the amount of treatment and/or life impact through early detection.”

“We are excited that Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group are now offering this program to all of their eligible female patients. We recognize their commitment to provide innovative solutions to their patients, and expect that they will pave the way for other significant payors to include EBCD in their benefit plans,” concluded Dr. Berger.

Will Jukes, Senior Vice President of Regional Operations at Regal Medical Group, added,“We continually seek ways to bring leading-edge solutions to patient care. EBCD will increase early cancer detection in addition to traditional radiologist screening, eliminating multiple radiology visits and positively impacting patient outcomes. The collaboration with RadNet will also focus on increasing annual compliance with screening mammography guidelines. Bringing this unique breast cancer screening program to our members is illustrative of our commitment to providing new and leading-edge medicine.”

About Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Group

Regal Medical Group, Lakeside Community Healthcare and ADOC Medical Groups are affiliates of Heritage Provider Network (HPN), which serves as a trusted healthcare network to nearly 600,000 Southern California members. As one of the largest doctor-owned medical groups in Southern California, HPN and its affiliates are dedicated to providing quality, affordable healthcare. For more information, please visit , , or

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is a leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 401 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's markets include Arizona, California, Delaware, Florida, Maryland, New Jersey, New York and Texas. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology and artificial intelligence solutions marketed under the DeepHealth brand, teleradiology professional services and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with contracted radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technologists, RadNet has a total of over 11,000 employees. For more information, visit .