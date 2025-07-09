SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership With Beatfantasy To Power Operator Growth In India's $100 B Sports Economy

SCCG Announces Strategic Partnership with BeatFantasy

The partnership leverages SCCG's deep relationships with gaming operators, suppliers, and investors worldwide to bring BeatFantasy's unique solution to market.

- Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management

LAS VEGAS, NV, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- SCCG Management , a leading global advisory firm in sports, media, and entertainment, is proud to announce a strategic partnership with BeatFantasy, an India-based sports-data company redefining fan engagement and digital acquisition through compliant, high-intent fantasy sports solutions.

India's sports fanbase is one of the largest and most passionate in the world, with digital sports consumption seeing exponential growth year over year. As part of SCCG's broader global expansion, this collaboration with BeatFantasy strengthens its presence in Asia's most dynamic sports entertainment market.

BeatFantasy serves India's top five million daily fantasy players, offering an App Store-compliant fantasy infotainment platform that blends AI-driven lineup builders, expert sports insights, and real-time data to drive deeper fan interaction. Through its proprietary precision retargeting engine, the platform helps partners engage high-intent users, boost retention, and improve acquisition efficiency-delivering up to a 40% reduction in user acquisition costs.

“We see India as one of the most significant long-term opportunities in the global digital sports ecosystem,” said Stephen Crystal, Founder and CEO of SCCG Management.“Our partnership with BeatFantasy allows us to offer platforms an innovative, compliant, and highly scalable fan engagement funnel tailored to the Indian market. Together, we're opening the door for partners to connect with India's next generation of digital sports fans in a way that's responsible, effective, and profitable.”

The partnership leverages SCCG's extensive global network of operators, suppliers, and investors to bring BeatFantasy's unique solution to market. BeatFantasy's proven model-built on a subscription SaaS platform and revenue-share uplift-delivers both immediate value through content monetization and long-term upside through high-intent engagement.

Anirudh Agarwal, CEO of BeatFantasy, shared:“We are excited to join forces with SCCG to bring our advanced fantasy and sports engagement solutions to new markets, helping platforms succeed in India's fast-growing and dynamic digital ecosystem.”

India presents a unique regulatory environment where fantasy sports-classified as games of skill by the country's Supreme Court-provides a legally recognized foundation for digital engagement. BeatFantasy's model capitalizes on this“skill-based” carve-out, delivering scalable and compliant solutions for fan-focused platforms.

With this partnership, SCCG Management continues to lead the way in identifying and accelerating growth opportunities in emerging markets, including Latin America, Africa, and now India.

About BeatFantasy

BeatFantasy is a sports-data and fan engagement company based in India, offering an AI-powered fantasy lineup builder, expert picks, and a precision retargeting engine. Through its subscription-based fantasy infotainment platform, it enables platforms to connect with India's top fantasy sports users in a compliant, scalable, and engaging manner.

About SCCG Management

SCCG Management is a leading global advisory firm specializing in driving strategic growth for over 120 partners across the sports, media, and entertainment industries. With offices in North America, Latin America, Africa, Asia, Europe, and Brazil, SCCG helps organizations enhance product distribution, expand into new markets, and seize emerging opportunities. With over 30 years of experience, SCCG specializes in business development, intellectual property strategy, market entry advisory, mergers and acquisitions, and experiential sports and entertainment ventures.

