Pyramid Eco Phases Out EPS Insulation To Put Homeowners' Safety First

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- Citing fire safety risks, moisture concerns, and increasing scrutiny from lenders and insurers, Pyramid Eco has officially phased out EPS insulation across all retrofit projects. The company has adopted mineral wool as its new standard, offering homeowners a safer, more resilient solution while reinforcing its commitment to high-integrity, future-ready retrofitting.“For us, the safety and well-being of the people living in these homes comes first,” said Michael Zohouri, Founder of Pyramid Eco.“EPS might seem appealing because it's low-cost, but the risks it brings to fire safety, moisture management, and resale potential are too great. This isn't a materials change. It's a values decision.”The Risks Behind EPSEPS insulation has been widely used in retrofitting for decades. However, as building safety regulations evolve and awareness of material performance grows, its shortcomings have become impossible to ignore. EPS is flammable, with a Euroclass E fire rating. It traps moisture, which can lead to mould and internal damp. And increasingly, lenders, insurers, and surveyors are flagging EPS-insulated properties as higher risk.These issues create major obstacles for homeowners. Properties insulated with EPS may require additional surveys, trigger lower valuations, or face mortgage refusals. This adds stress, delays, and unexpected costs for those trying to sell or remortgage.The Mineral Wool AdvantageMineral wool insulation is now Pyramid Eco's standard for all projects. It is non-combustible (Euroclass A1), highly breathable, and compatible with modern fire and moisture regulations. It allows vapour to escape while keeping water out, supporting healthier living conditions and preventing long-term structural issues.Mineral wool also simplifies installation. Unlike EPS, which requires additional fire breaks and detailing, mineral wool naturally meets safety standards. This reduces labour costs, the likelihood of installation errors, and compliance risks for homeowners and retrofit clients.Homeowners First ApproachPyramid Eco's decision to move away from EPS is guided by its homeowner-first mission. Every home deserves safety, resilience, and the ability to retain its market value. This change helps ensure that clients meet today's standards and avoid tomorrow's pitfalls.“Too many providers still choose what's cheapest over what's safest,” said Zohouri.“We're drawing a line. EPS is no longer acceptable, and we're investing in better materials because we believe the retrofit industry has to do better.”Leading Industry ChangeAs regulations tighten and public expectations rise, Pyramid Eco is calling on the industry to rethink legacy insulation standards and prioritise people over profit. The company has already walked away from projects that refused to move away from EPS.Now, as part of Shinobi Capital Group's growing family, Pyramid Eco is working alongside Elite Renewables , known for its ultra-efficient heat pump and solar installations, to champion a new standard of retrofit excellence.“This isn't just about one product,” said Zohouri.“It's about what kind of future we're building. Our clients trust us to protect their homes, their families, and their investments. That means doing what's right, even when it's hard.”About Pyramid EcoPyramid Eco delivers full-service retrofit solutions to councils, housing associations, and property owners across South East England. Focused on energy efficiency, safety, and long-term impact, Pyramid Eco helps create healthier, more sustainable homes that enhance communities and protect future generations.

Michael Zohouri

Pyramid Eco

email us here

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.