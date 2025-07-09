403
Lenzing, Marchi & Fildi S.P.A, And Manufacturing Partners Unlock Premium Quality For Recycled Natural Fibers With TENCELTM Lyocell
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Lenzing – The Lenzing Group, a leading supplier of regenerated cellulosic fibers for the textile and nonwovens industries, has unveiled innovative fabric blends that address one of fashion's most persistent circularity challenges: maintaining premium quality while incorporating significant recycled content. Through strategic manufacturing partnerships, Lenzing has successfully demonstrated how its responsibly sourced and resource-efficiently produced TENCELTM Lyocell fibers transform the unpredictable quality of mechanically recycled natural fibers into consistent, commercially-viable fabrics.
The innovations, developed in partnership with spinner Marchi & Fildi S.p.A, knitter Maglificio Maggia, weaver Destro Fabrics, and knitwear manufacturer Madiva, showcase how TENCELTM Lyocell - LF, TENCELTM Lyocell - LFH, and TENCELTM Lyocell - A100 fibers overcome the inherent irregularity and inconsistent quality typically associated with recycled natural fibers.
“As brands increasingly commit to incorporating recycled content, they are tirelessly seeking practical solutions that maintain quality standards,” said Carlo Covini, Textile Accounts Manager for Italy/Switzerland at Lenzing.“By combining the inherent qualities and environmental benefits of our TENCELTM Lyocell fibers1,2 with mechanically recycled cotton, silk, and wool, we're bridging the quality gap that has limited recycled content adoption. This isn't just a material innovation – it's a pathway for brands to explore what's possible in circular fashion while delivering on the premium quality consumers expect.”
Targeted fiber selection unlocks recycled material potential
The approach leverages distinct TENCELTM Lyocell fiber variants, including those with Micro technology, to address specific recycled material challenges. Low-fibrillating TENCELTM Lyocell - LF and TENCELTM - LFH fibers contribute exceptional softness and processing stability, while non-fibrillating TENCELTM Lyocell - A100 enables brilliant color uptake and performance in functional and home applications. These attributes are particularly valuable when working with inherently inconsistent recycled fibers.
This precision approach has yielded diverse applications: premium knits combining TENCELTM Lyocell - A100 with recycled silk, wool or cashmere; versatile apparel fabrics blending TENCELTM Lyocell - LF with varying percentages of recycled cotton; and performance constructions incorporating world-first, Cradle to Cradle-CertifiedTM elastane ROICATM V550 alongside TENCELTM fibers and recycled content.
"This project allows us to take our expertise in mechanical fiber recycling to the next level," says Alberto Grosso, Business Development Manager at Marchi & Fildi Group. "Exploring new potential applications for recycled fibers in collaboration with internationally recognized companies is a unique opportunity for us to expand our yarn offering with varieties tailored to specific market demands."
“We are very happy to be involved by Lenzing in its projects since supply chain projects are always the most successful ones; in this case, the chance to use recycled silk together with TENCELTM is a great opportunity to mix both sustainability and luxury. We really hope the brands will appreciate this project”, explained Giovanna Maggia, Board Director at Maglificio Maggia.
Alberto Ottocento, Sales Manager, Destro Fabrics added: "Destro has an important part to play within this collection and we are committed to using recycled materials, including cotton and poly yarns. Thanks to the collaboration with Lenzing, it allows us to expand our collection, incorporating the recycled TENCELTM fibers, blended with our recycled cotton, that enables us to offer a softer, more comfortable range of recycled fabrics with a pleasant touch."
Paola Botta, Production Manager at Madiva explained, "We are thrilled to be part of this innovative project alongside Lenzing and Marchi & Fildi. We strongly believe in the value of research and sustainable innovation, and being able to contribute our know-how and Italian machinery to the production of cutting-edge yarns is a source of great pride for us.
The two tests carried out – one with a composition of 70% TENCELTM Lyocell and 30% raw recycled cotton, the other with 50% TENCELTM Lyocell and 50% raw recycled cotton, both designed for piece dyeing – gave life to a compact knit, with a final weight of 120 g/m2, obtained using a yarn with a count of 1/50,000.
Combining Italian craftsmanship with our valued supply chain partners to create high-quality fabrics is at the heart of our work."
Circularity without compromise
The partnership demonstrates that circular materials need not compromise quality or performance. By strategically combining mechanically recycled natural fibers with TENCELTM Lyocell fibers, which are made from wood, a natural raw material that is both gentle on the skin and the environment2,7, the resulting fabrics deliver both sustainability benefits and premium performance.
Crucially, this approach addresses the challenge of scale in circular materials. While recycled fibers have traditionally been limited to small percentages due to quality concerns, these blends maintain commercial performance with recycled content ranging from 25% to 50%, depending on the application.
These fabric innovations, to be showcased during Lenzing's appearance at Milano Unica, July 8–10, 2025, at Fiera Milano (Hall 3, booth A16), represent Lenzing's broader vision of driving collaborative innovation across the global textile value chain – proving that when fiber technology aligns with manufacturing expertise, circular principles can move from aspiration to implementation across diverse market segments and product categories.
About TENCELTM
TENCELTM is the flagship textile fiber brand under the Lenzing Group. Since 1992, TENCELTM brand has been a powerhouse advocating for a positive change in the textile industry through resource-efficient production processes and ongoing fiber innovations. TENCELTM branded Lyocell and Modal fibers are resource-efficient, high-comfort materials made from sustainably managed wood sources. Both fibers are naturally soft, smooth to touch and can support rich colors in fabrics. With effective moisture control, fabrics made of both fibers also support a natural dry feeling.
As sustainable textile solutions, TENCELTM Lyocell and Modal fibers are highly versatile and can be combined with a wide range of textile fibers to offer an almost endless variety of product designs and functions. The fibers can be incorporated in almost any textile categories, from ready-to-wear, denim, intimate wear, to active wear, workwear, footwear, and even home textile products.
Made from natural raw material wood, TENCELTM Lyocell and Modal fibers can break down and compost at the end of their life cycle. The fibers are also certified with the EU Ecolabel (license no. AT/016/001) for environmental excellence, recognizing the high environmental standards throughout their entire life cycle.
About the Lenzing Group
The Lenzing Group stands for the responsible production of specialty fibers based on cellulose. As an innovation leader, Lenzing is a partner to global textile and nonwoven manufacturers and drives many new technological developments. The Lenzing Group's high-quality fibers are the raw material for a wide range of textile applications – ranging from functional, comfortable and fashionable clothing through to durable and sustainable home textiles. TÜV-certified biodegradable and compostable Lenzing fibers are also ideal for demanding use in everyday hygiene applications.
The Lenzing Group's business model extends far beyond that of a traditional fiber producer. Together with its customers and partners, Lenzing develops innovative products along the value chain, adding value for consumers. The Lenzing Group strives for efficient utilization and processing of all raw materials and offers solutions for the transition of the textile industry from the current linear economic system to a circular economy. In order to align its commitment to limiting man-made climate change with the goals of the Paris Agreement, Lenzing has a clear, science-based climate action plan that provides for a significant reduction in greenhouse gas emissions (Scopes 1, 2, and 3) by 2030 and a net-zero target by 2050.
