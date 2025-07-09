Google Launches AI-Powered Search In India With Text, Voice And Image Support

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Google has launched its AI-powered search mode in India, offering users a faster, more comprehensive search experience. The new feature utilizes AI assistance to provide precise information and supports text, voice, and image search.

India is rapidly adopting new technologies and innovations. Artificial intelligence is now prevalent in most sectors. Google has launched AI mode search in India. This will provide AI assistance to users, making Google Search easier and providing a wealth of information.

Google CEO Sundar Pichai shared his excitement about the Google AI mode search. "After an incredible response in Labs, we're starting to roll out AI Mode in Search to everyone in India (English to start). It's a total reimagining of Search, and we're excited for even more people to use it."

After an incredible response in Labs, we're starting to roll out AI Mode in Search to everyone in India (English to start). It's a total reimagining of Search, and we're excited for even more people to use it.

- Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) July 8, 2025

Hema Budaraju, VP of Product Management for Google Search, shared in a blog post: "Google AI mode search has launched in India. Users can now get more precise and comprehensive information. AI will assist users during searches, making it easier than ever to find information."

Google AI mode search was introduced in labs in India in June and received a fantastic response. After incorporating feedback and suggestions, the AI mode search is now available to all users in India.

Initial feedback has been positive. Users appreciate the speed, accuracy, and comprehensive information provided by the AI mode search. They no longer need to spend excessive time searching, as specific information is readily available.

Google AI mode search allows users to type, use voice commands, or snap photos with Google Lens to find information. This new technology is poised to revolutionize search in India.