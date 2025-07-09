Authorities Take Legal Action Against Financial Fronts Linked To Banned Group

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, July 9 (Petra)--Authorities have intensified their efforts against associations and companies linked to the banned Muslim Brotherhood, taking legal measures against several organizations and individuals suspected of operating under its influence, a source told the Jordan News Agency (Petra).The Companies Controller has referred violations committed by the company "Forum for the Training and Empowerment of Women and Children" to the Public Prosecutor due to its failure to submit its 2024 financial statements and disclose its beneficial owner.Additionally, the Dissolution Committee of the Ministry of Social Development referred three associations to the Public Prosecutor namely, "Green Crescent Charity," "Al-Urwah Al-Wuthqa Association," and "Sawaed Al-Ata Initiative"- for administrative violations and unauthorized fundraising.Following legal proceedings, the administrative board of "Barari Flower Charity" decided to dissolve itself. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Social Development is monitoring the activities of a business association run by members of the banned group, chaired by a former parliamentarian.The Ministry also identified five individuals illegally collecting donations in an Amman neighborhood and is preparing to take legal action against them.In further legal follow-up, it was found that an individual previously receiving a monthly salary from the group submitted an application to the Greater Amman Municipality to obtain a business license for providing internet-based satellite TV subscription services.Authorities continue to investigate the group's assets, including bank accounts, funds, and properties, in preparation for legal action.