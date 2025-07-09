VIIGROUP And 360Medlink Complete Merger To Deliver AI Powered Digital Medicine Solutions
A Unified Vision for the Future
. VII LiveAgent AI: cutting-edge real-time AI visual conversational assistant for personalized healthcare delivery and experiences.
. Clinikly Treatment Companion: advanced AI-powered solution and digital ecosystem supporting patients throughout their treatment journey, offering on demand personalized guidance and enhancing adherence to care plans.
. Persist-Rx: Class-I Medical Device (SaMD) for treatment monitoring and management, delivering AI accurate support and data insights to healthcare providers.
Trusted Partners to Life Sciences
As trusted partners to pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, health systems, and contract research organizations (CROs), the company's advanced AI therapeutic solutions enable life sciences organizations to:
. Improve patient care experience, engagement and retention through innovative, user-friendly solutions.
. Streamline efficiency for clinicians by providing AI and telehealth solutions that reduce administrative burdens, increase satisfaction and optimize care delivery.
. Deliver tailored healthcare insights to drive data-driven decisions and improve clinical outcomes.
About VIIGROUP and 360Medlink:
VIIGROUP is a leading provider of AI-driven life sciences and healthcare transformation solutions, dedicated to improving patient and physician engagement and outcomes. 360Medlink is a renowned expert in digital therapeutics, virtual health and clinical research, offering innovative solutions for treatment management and clinical trial management.
Contact:
Mark Benthin
(514) 515-4204
Jean Manassé Théagène
jmt@360Medlink
(514) 917-0360
Mark Benthin
Viigroup Inc.
+1 514-515-4204
