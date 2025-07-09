VIIGROUP And 360Medlink Complete Merger To Deliver AI Powered Digital Medicine Solutions

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Transforming Life Sciences with AI Driven, Clinically Validated Digital Medicine Solutions for Patients, Payors and Providers

BETHLEHEM, PA, UNITED STATES, July 9, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- VIIGROUP Inc., a leader in generative AI healthcare innovation, and 360Medlink, a pioneer in digital health and clinical research announce the completion of their merger. The combined company will leverage expertise in digital health innovation, focusing on AI-driven healthcare solutions to enhance patient and provider experience, while optimizing clinical outcomes and resource utilization. The organization brings together proven expertise to deliver cutting-edge digital therapeutics (DTx), software as a medical device (SaMD), and AI-powered solutions designed to revolutionize life sciences, healthcare delivery, and patient care.A Unified Vision for the Future. VII LiveAgent AI: cutting-edge real-time AI visual conversational assistant for personalized healthcare delivery and experiences.. Clinikly Treatment Companion: advanced AI-powered solution and digital ecosystem supporting patients throughout their treatment journey, offering on demand personalized guidance and enhancing adherence to care plans.. Persist-Rx: Class-I Medical Device (SaMD) for treatment monitoring and management, delivering AI accurate support and data insights to healthcare providers.Trusted Partners to Life SciencesAs trusted partners to pharmaceutical/biotechnology companies, health systems, and contract research organizations (CROs), the company's advanced AI therapeutic solutions enable life sciences organizations to:. Improve patient care experience, engagement and retention through innovative, user-friendly solutions.. Streamline efficiency for clinicians by providing AI and telehealth solutions that reduce administrative burdens, increase satisfaction and optimize care delivery.. Deliver tailored healthcare insights to drive data-driven decisions and improve clinical outcomes.About VIIGROUP and 360Medlink:VIIGROUP is a leading provider of AI-driven life sciences and healthcare transformation solutions, dedicated to improving patient and physician engagement and outcomes. 360Medlink is a renowned expert in digital therapeutics, virtual health and clinical research, offering innovative solutions for treatment management and clinical trial management.Contact:Mark Benthin...p(514) 515-4204Jean Manassé Théagènejmt@360Medlink(514) 917-0360

