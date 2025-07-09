Excellence In Tight Spaces: HUBER+SUHNER Launches High Performance VITA 67.3 RF Interconnect Portfolio
As a proud member of The Open Group's SOSA Consortium and VITA Standards Organization, HUBER+SUHNER has delivered high performance and high reliability connectivity solutions for several decades. MINIBEND® is the driving force behind the aerospace and defense industry's most versatile, low profile flexible cable assembly solutions.
With the launch of the HUBER+SUHNER VITA 67.3 interconnect portfolio , engineers now have access to high performance coaxial cable options featuring the industry's smallest bend radius immediately behind the RF contact, enabling extremely tight routing without sacrificing durability or performance.
Key features and benefits of VITA 67.3
-
Complete VITA 67.3 RF connectivity portfolio featuring SMPM, SMPS, and NanoRF interfaces delivered as drop-in assemblies from a single source, including hybrid RF/fiber optic configurations
The largest portfolio of cable and connector options for PCB and chassis connectivity, including high frequency D38999 contact options up to 65 GHz, ensures application-tailored interconnect solutions are selected at design-in
Competitive low loss .047- and .086-size cable options available
All assemblies manufactured in accordance with IPC/WHMA-A-620 Class 3
Dedicated express production line provides made-to-order VITA 67.3 assemblies in as little as 4 weeks
Drop-in VITA 66.5 assemblies available with various termini/ferrule options
Rugged I/O multiport harnesses (RF, fiber optic, and power/signal) available from a single source for inside- and outside-the-box installation.
The VITA 67.3 portfolio features NanoRF, SMPM, and SMPS contact offerings, and is available as part of the largest portfolio of cable and connector options for PCB and chassis connectivity.
HUBER+SUHNER is a one-stop shop for RF and fiber optic interconnects designed for maximum survivability in severe environments.
HUBER+SUHNER Group
The globally active Swiss company HUBER+SUHNER develops and produces components and system solutions for electrical and optical connectivity. The company serves the three main markets Industry, Communication and Transportation with applications from the three technologies of radio frequency, fiber optics and low frequency. HUBER+SUHNER products excel in excellent performance, quality, reliability and long service lives - even under the most demanding conditions. Through a global production network, combined with subsidiaries and representatives in over 80 countries, the company is close to its customers worldwide.
