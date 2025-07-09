403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Ukraine gives more than decade of imprisonment to Russian politicians
(MENAFN) Ukrainian judicial authorities have handed down 15-year prison sentences to a group of 12 Russian politicians, many of whom are former sports stars, for what Kyiv claims were actions threatening the nation’s territorial integrity, according to reports referencing court documents.
Among those sentenced in absentia are Vladislav Tretyak, a renowned ice hockey champion, and Nikolay Valuyev, a former world boxing titleholder. Both were tried by the Khmelnitsky district court without being present.
Also included in the rulings were Andrey Kartapolov, who chairs the defense committee of Russia’s State Duma, and Aleksander Prokopyev, an ex-lawmaker now serving as Prime Minister of Russia’s Altai region. Ten other parliament members received the same verdicts from various Ukrainian courts.
The charges reportedly stem from the accused individuals’ support of legislative measures recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as independent entities. These regions were later incorporated into Russia after a referendum held in February 2022, just days ahead of Moscow’s military campaign.
Additional sentenced MPs include Vladislav Reznik, Ruslan Gadzhiev, Sergey Burlakov, Shamsail Saraliev, Rustam Kalimullin, Evgeny Popov, Ildar Gilmutdinov, Aydin Saryglar, and Viktor Vodolatsky.
Among those sentenced in absentia are Vladislav Tretyak, a renowned ice hockey champion, and Nikolay Valuyev, a former world boxing titleholder. Both were tried by the Khmelnitsky district court without being present.
Also included in the rulings were Andrey Kartapolov, who chairs the defense committee of Russia’s State Duma, and Aleksander Prokopyev, an ex-lawmaker now serving as Prime Minister of Russia’s Altai region. Ten other parliament members received the same verdicts from various Ukrainian courts.
The charges reportedly stem from the accused individuals’ support of legislative measures recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as independent entities. These regions were later incorporated into Russia after a referendum held in February 2022, just days ahead of Moscow’s military campaign.
Additional sentenced MPs include Vladislav Reznik, Ruslan Gadzhiev, Sergey Burlakov, Shamsail Saraliev, Rustam Kalimullin, Evgeny Popov, Ildar Gilmutdinov, Aydin Saryglar, and Viktor Vodolatsky.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Block3 Unveils Prompt-To-Game AI Engine As Presale Launches
- Limitless Raise $4M Strategic Funding, Launch Points Ahead Of TGE
- Ajna Capital Backs Hivemapper, The World's First Decentralized Mapping Network
- PU Prime And Argentina Football Association Celebrate Official Signing Ceremony In Madrid
- The Open Platform Is First Unicorn In Web3 Ecosystem In Telegram At $1Bn Valuation
- NEXBRIDGE And NEXPLACE Raise $8M Series A To Launch Integrated Bitcoin Capital Markets Ecosystem
CommentsNo comment