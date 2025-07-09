Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Ukraine gives more than decade of imprisonment to Russian politicians

Ukraine gives more than decade of imprisonment to Russian politicians


2025-07-09 02:48:17
(MENAFN) Ukrainian judicial authorities have handed down 15-year prison sentences to a group of 12 Russian politicians, many of whom are former sports stars, for what Kyiv claims were actions threatening the nation’s territorial integrity, according to reports referencing court documents.

Among those sentenced in absentia are Vladislav Tretyak, a renowned ice hockey champion, and Nikolay Valuyev, a former world boxing titleholder. Both were tried by the Khmelnitsky district court without being present.

Also included in the rulings were Andrey Kartapolov, who chairs the defense committee of Russia’s State Duma, and Aleksander Prokopyev, an ex-lawmaker now serving as Prime Minister of Russia’s Altai region. Ten other parliament members received the same verdicts from various Ukrainian courts.

The charges reportedly stem from the accused individuals’ support of legislative measures recognizing the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics as independent entities. These regions were later incorporated into Russia after a referendum held in February 2022, just days ahead of Moscow’s military campaign.

Additional sentenced MPs include Vladislav Reznik, Ruslan Gadzhiev, Sergey Burlakov, Shamsail Saraliev, Rustam Kalimullin, Evgeny Popov, Ildar Gilmutdinov, Aydin Saryglar, and Viktor Vodolatsky.

MENAFN09072025000045017281ID1109777329

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search