Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025: How To Watch It LIVE? What To Expect?

Samsung is ready to take the stage once again with its next Galaxy Unpacked event, scheduled for July 9, 2025. The event, held in Brooklyn, New York, will be the global debut of Samsung's next-generation foldables and AI-powered experiences. With Galaxy AI now essential to the company's software strategy, this year's launch is expected to establish a new standard for smartphones and wearables.

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: When and how to watch event LIVE?

On Wednesday, July 9, at 7:30 PM IST, the Galaxy Unpacked July 2025 event will get underway. The live broadcast is available to Indian viewers via the Samsung India YouTube channel or on the Samsung Newsroom India website at samsung/in. After the live concludes, a complete replay will also be accessible.

Galaxy Unpacked July 2025: What to expect?

The focus will be on the Galaxy Z Fold7 Ultra, which is being unveiled as Samsung's thinnest, lightest, and most sophisticated folding device to date. The new foldable is anticipated to provide enhanced mobility without sacrificing durability or display size thanks to a reworked hinge and upgraded materials.

According to Samsung, Galaxy AI will be a major component of all of its gadgets. Users may anticipate a context-aware interface with One UI 8 and Android 16 that provides intelligent recommendations, visual comprehension, and smooth multimodal interactions.

The Z Flip 7 may steal the show with a radical design redesign that includes an all-screen cover display, resulting in more useable real estate even when the phone is closed. Interestingly, it may not take the typical Qualcomm path this time; sources say that the clamshell-style foldable would use the Exynos 2500 chipset rather than the Snapdragon 8 Elite CPU.

Aside from foldables, Samsung's wearables are gaining popularity. The firm is likely to unveil the Galaxy Watch 8, which may reintroduce the iconic rotating bezel and sport the 'Classic' brand once more. Early renderings imply it will have the same aggressive style as the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which may return with additional features or revamped colourways.