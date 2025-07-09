Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Linqto Shareholders Form Majority Coalition Led By Sapien Group, Vow To Resist Current Management's Bankruptcy Filing


2025-07-09 12:15:49
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) “We have a team of people and outside counsel working around the clock to assess our options” - Shareholder Coalition

SAN JOSE, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A decisive majority of Linqto shareholders, led by major Linqto shareholder Sapien Group, has formed a coalition, vowing to resist current Linqto management's bankruptcy petition. The group obtained the written consent of a majority of shareholders to organize just one day before Linqto's current management filed for bankruptcy.

“This morning the current Linqto management filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in federal court notwithstanding that the vast majority of Linqto shareholders oppose this decision,” the coalition noted in a letter sent to shareholders on Tuesday.“We have engaged bankruptcy counsel to review the situation and consider and advise the shareholders of their options and make recommendations, which includes potentially challenging the bankruptcy filing, and preserve the value of the company and our investment.”
“We have a team of people and outside counsel working around the clock to assess our options and accomplish our goals as we take the next steps,” the letter continues.
READ THE FULL LETTER HERE

CONTACT: Contact: Victor Jiang - ...

MENAFN09072025004107003653ID1109777026

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search