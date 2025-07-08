CNH Joins The UN Global Compact And Reinforces Their Commitment To Sustainable Agriculture

MENAFN - 3BL) World-class equipment, technology and services company, CNH , has taken another step in its commitment to lead sustainable development in the agriculture and construction sector in Brazil.

CNH has joined the UN Global Compact, a United Nations (UN) initiative to mobilize companies to align their strategies with ten universal principles in the areas of Human Rights, Labor, Environment and Anti-Corruption.

The company, which is already a signatory to the Compact at the global level, became part of the Brazil Network and will join the Platform for Sustainable Agro action, joining companies engaged in contributing to the goals of the SDGs - UN Sustainable Development Goals, which are linked to the agriculture agenda.

"We have no doubt about the centrality of agribusiness in the Brazilian economy and its increasingly relevant role for sustainable development. Once again, CNH and its Case IH and New Holland brands take the lead in facing today's challenges. And CNH becomes the first representative among agricultural machinery manufacturers to become a member of the Global Compact Brazil Network," said Rafael Miotto, President Latin America at CNH.

The Platform for Action for Sustainable Agriculture is focused on advancing SDG 2 - Zero Hunger and Sustainable Agriculture, SDG 12 - Responsible Consumption and Production and SDG 13 - Action Against Global Climate Change. CNH is already globally committed to supporting the advancement of all these goals and, in addition to these, it also prioritizes SDGs 3, 8 and 10, focused on Health and Well-Being; Decent Work and Economic Growth; and Reduction of Inequalities.

The UN Global Compact currently has more than 25 thousand members in 62 local networks, covering 167 countries.

CNH is also recognized for its ESG leadership for agriculture and construction. Among the most recent highlights are the second place in the category of electrical machinery and components in the S&P Dow Jones World and North America Sustainability Indexes, standing out among the top 5% of the industry in the S&P Global Sustainability Yearbook, a globally recognized sustainability yearbook. The company was also recognized with leadership scores in CDP's Climate and Water Security ratings.