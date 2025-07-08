HIMS & HERS HEALTH SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: KAHN SWICK & FOTI, LLC REMINDS INVESTORS WITH LOSSES IN EXCESS OF $100,000 Of Lead Plaintiff Deadline In Class Action Lawsuits Against Hims & Hers Health, Inc. - HIMS
What You May Do
If you purchased securities of Hims and would like to discuss your legal rights and how the case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (...), or visit to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by August 25, 2025 .
About the Lawsuits
Hims & Hers and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On June 23, 2025, Novo Nordisk announced that it was terminating its partnership with Hims, disclosing that the Company had“failed to adhere to the law which prohibits mass sales of compounded drugs under the false guise of 'personalization' and are disseminating deceptive marketing that put patient safety at risk,” and that“the 'semaglutide' active pharmaceutical ingredients that are in the knock-off drugs sold by telehealth entities and compounding pharmacies” may contain“unsafe and illicit foreign ingredients.”
On this news, the price of Hims' shares fell $22.24, or 34.6%, to close at $41.98 per share on June 23, 2025, on unusually heavy trading volume.
The first-filed case is Sookdeo v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., No. 25-cv-05315. A subsequent case, Yaghsizian v. Hims & Hers Health, Inc., No. 25-cv-05321, expanded the class period.
About Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
KSF, whose partners include former Louisiana Attorney General Charles C. Foti, Jr., is one of the nation's premier boutique securities litigation law firms. This past year, KSF was ranked by SCAS among the top 10 firms nationally based upon total settlement value. KSF serves a variety of clients, including public and private institutional investors, and retail investors - in seeking recoveries for investment losses emanating from corporate fraud or malfeasance by publicly traded companies. KSF has offices in New York, Delaware, California, Louisiana, Chicago, New Jersey, and a representative office in Luxembourg.
TOP 10 Plaintiff Law Firms - According to ISS Securities Class Action Services
To learn more about KSF, you may visit .
Contact:
Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC
Lewis Kahn, Managing Partner
...
1-877-515-1850
1100 Poydras St., Suite 960
New Orleans, LA 70163
Legal Disclaimer:
