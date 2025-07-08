Theracann International And K2 Principal Fund LP Reach Confidential Settlement

TheraCann and K2 Principal Fund LP reach a confidential legal settlement, clearing the way for TheraCann and Sprout AI (CSE:BYFM) to advance strategic growth.

- Chris Bolton, Chairman & CEOVANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- TheraCann International Benchmark Corporation (“TheraCann International”) and its subsidiary, Sprout AI Inc. (“Sprout AI”), listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the ticker BYFM, have reached a confidential settlement with The K2 Principal Fund LP (“K2”), resolving all matters related to Alberta Court of King's Bench Action No. 2301-05347.The settlement brings to a close all claims and counterclaims filed in the 2023 legal action.As per the agreed statement:“The parties have reached a final, binding and confidential settlement, resulting in the mutual dismissal of all claims and counterclaims in Alberta Court of King's Bench Action No. 2301-05347, without legal costs to either party.”“We are pleased to move forward and close this chapter with full focus on the completion of our business amalgamation between TheraCann International and Sprout AI to form the resulting entity Beyond Farming (CSE:BYFM), and the commencement of new projects we have designed for near-future execution,” said Chris Bolton, Chairman and CEO of both TheraCann International and Sprout AI.TheraCann International and Sprout AI (CSE:BYFM) remain committed to transparency, operational excellence, and stakeholder value as they complete the final steps of their merger, resume trading, and execute key expansion initiatives.Chris Bolton, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer(O) +011 507 302-5092E-mail: ...About TheraCannTheraCann is a global provider of turnkey cultivation and technology solutions. With a focus on compliance, quality, and consistency, TheraCann's comprehensive suite of products and services supports agricultural companies throughout the entire cultivation life-cycle. TheraCann is dedicated to advancing the vertical farming industry through progressivetechnology and industry expertise. For more information about TheraCann International, please visit Beyond Farming.About Sprout AISprout AI is a technology company in the business of planning, designing, manufacturing and/or assembling scalable AI-controlled vertical cultivation equipment for international urban farming. The adaptive technology produces an environment with improved growing parameters and early detection of adverse conditions resulting in consistent and repeatable crops, with shorter cultivation cycles, independent of geographic climates. The selfcontained multi-level rolling rack technology increases the cubic cultivation area while mitigating the risk of outside and cross-contaminants.For more information about Sprout AI, please visit Beyond Farming.Chris Bolton, Chairman and Chief Executive OfficerE-mail: ...Colleen McKay, Investor Relations ContactE-mail: ...Address: Panama Viejo Business Center, Warehouse No 7, Parque Lefevre, Panamá City, Republic of Panamá.Forward-Looking InformationThis press release may contain“forward-looking information” and“forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation (collectively,“forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the business strategy, future development, expansionplans, operational and financial forecasts, market opportunity, shareholder value, regulatory approvals, and any statements regarding future plans, expectations, or intentions. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, beliefs, assumptions, estimates, and forecasts about the business and the industry in which theCompany operates. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, events, or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements.Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing the Company's views as of any subsequent date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable securities laws. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor any Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

