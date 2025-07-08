Green Coffee Company And Los Angeles Rams Announce New Multi-Year Partnership To Make Juan Valdez® The Official Coffee Of The Rams

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Through this collaboration, which highlights the shared commitment between the Colombian coffee company and GCC to sustainability and innovation, Juan Valdez will expand its presence in the competitive North American market and have the opportunity to connect with a diverse and discerning audience through high-quality coffee and an experience that celebrates Colombian culture.

"Premium 100% Colombian coffee is coming to captivate Rams fans. This announcement is an important milestone in our mission to bring the best of Juan Valdez to the North American market, highlighting the brand's commitment to sustainability and innovation," said Ted Skodol, Chief Revenue Officer of Green Coffee Company, the company supporting the distribution of Juan Valdez roasted coffee and coffee beverages across supermarkets and institutional channels. The executive also said, "Through this partnership with the Los Angeles Rams, we are opening a new chapter in the brand's global presence, bringing its authenticity and quality to an even broader audience."

"Being part of a team like the Los Angeles Rams is a powerful example of how far Colombian coffee can go when there is passion, purpose, and global vision behind it. Thanks to our alliance with Green Coffee Company-allowing us to elevate the presence of the more than 550,000 coffee-growing families who cultivate, with dedication and pride, a product of exceptional quality," commented Sebastian Mejia, General Manager, Juan Valdez North America. He also added that "being present in such an iconic scenario as this, allows us to connect with global consumers, share our culture and continue consolidating Colombia as a reference of coffee excellence at an international level."

As part of this exclusive partnership, a special edition of Juan Valdez® x Rams coffee will be created, along with various activations featuring player images and a prominent advertising presence throughout the stadium. Additionally, digital content series "Recreate an Old Photo" and content from Media Day will be developed and shared across the team's official social media channels.

"The Los Angeles Rams and Juan Valdez® Colombian Coffee are united by a shared commitment to excellence and inspiring communities, making this partnership a natural fit," said Jennifer Prince, Chief Commercial Officer, Los Angeles Rams.

This collaboration creates a strategic platform for bringing the flavor of premium Colombian coffee to the American sports experience.

