New Book“Set Free” Chronicles A Journey From Trauma To Triumph Through The Power Of Love

Prentiss, MS - Pastor, Speaker, Author, and Entrepreneur Rachel L. Thompson is set to release her powerful and deeply personal book, * Set Free: From the Grip of Grief, Bitterness, Anger, Hatred, and Unforgiveness by the Power of Love *, on July 13, 2025, via Amazon Kindle. A virtual launch celebration will follow that evening at 5:00 PM CST, and an in-person book launch event will take place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11:00 AM CST at The House of Refuge / Raisola Park in Prentiss, Mississippi.

With a foreword by world-renowned motivational speaker Les Brown, * Set Free * shares Rachel's real-life story of resilience. At just 13 years old, she experienced the unimaginable: the loss of her mother to domestic violence at the hands of her father. Instead of remaining in the shadows of trauma, Rachel chose a path of forgiveness and faith, finding healing through the power of love.

“This is not just a book about trauma. This is a book about triumph,” says Rachel.“I want readers to know that no matter how deep the pain, love has the power to heal, restore, and truly set you free.”

* Set Free * offers hope to those navigating grief, bitterness, and abuse. It's an honest and redemptive journey that reminds us healing is possible-even in the darkest of places.

About the Author

Rachel L. Thompson is a pastor, speaker, and entrepreneur with over 30 years of ministry experience. She and her husband, Vester, co-founded The House of Refuge Intl. Church in Prentiss, MS. She is also the founder of Sassy Scissors Beauty Salon and Supply, V&R Trucking, and Rachel's Dispatching Service, and co-creator of the 7-acre Raisola Park.

This is not just a book launch-it's a powerful community event designed to ignite the untold stories within others. If you have a book hidden inside you, waiting to be unleashed, this is your moment. The event will feature special guest speaker Dr. Denise Nicholson-Author, Speaker, and CEO of Bold Publishing, New York-alongside several #1 Best-Selling Authors.

Immediately following the in-person book launch and signing, join us for a family-friendly celebration including a balloon release, barbecue, water slide, games, and more. Bring the whole family and be part of an inspiring, uplifting day in the community.

Event Details

Virtual Book Launch

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM CST

Platform: Zoom Join: .1

Meeting ID: 836 5688 3043 Passcode: 329852

In-Person Book Launch Celebration Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 11:00 AM CST

Location: The House of Refuge / Raisola Park Address: 13 B&P Swab Lane, Prentiss, MS

To Learn More

Visit for more information on the book, upcoming events, and Rachel's mission.

Media Inquiries:

To schedule an interview or request a review copy, email ... or call +1 601-307-0493.