Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

New Book“Set Free” Chronicles A Journey From Trauma To Triumph Through The Power Of Love


2025-07-08 07:11:09
(MENAFN- GetNews)

Prentiss, MS - Pastor, Speaker, Author, and Entrepreneur Rachel L. Thompson is set to release her powerful and deeply personal book, * Set Free: From the Grip of Grief, Bitterness, Anger, Hatred, and Unforgiveness by the Power of Love *, on July 13, 2025, via Amazon Kindle. A virtual launch celebration will follow that evening at 5:00 PM CST, and an in-person book launch event will take place on Saturday, August 2, 2025, at 11:00 AM CST at The House of Refuge / Raisola Park in Prentiss, Mississippi.

With a foreword by world-renowned motivational speaker Les Brown, * Set Free * shares Rachel's real-life story of resilience. At just 13 years old, she experienced the unimaginable: the loss of her mother to domestic violence at the hands of her father. Instead of remaining in the shadows of trauma, Rachel chose a path of forgiveness and faith, finding healing through the power of love.

“This is not just a book about trauma. This is a book about triumph,” says Rachel.“I want readers to know that no matter how deep the pain, love has the power to heal, restore, and truly set you free.”

* Set Free * offers hope to those navigating grief, bitterness, and abuse. It's an honest and redemptive journey that reminds us healing is possible-even in the darkest of places.

About the Author

Rachel L. Thompson is a pastor, speaker, and entrepreneur with over 30 years of ministry experience. She and her husband, Vester, co-founded The House of Refuge Intl. Church in Prentiss, MS. She is also the founder of Sassy Scissors Beauty Salon and Supply, V&R Trucking, and Rachel's Dispatching Service, and co-creator of the 7-acre Raisola Park.

This is not just a book launch-it's a powerful community event designed to ignite the untold stories within others. If you have a book hidden inside you, waiting to be unleashed, this is your moment. The event will feature special guest speaker Dr. Denise Nicholson-Author, Speaker, and CEO of Bold Publishing, New York-alongside several #1 Best-Selling Authors.

Immediately following the in-person book launch and signing, join us for a family-friendly celebration including a balloon release, barbecue, water slide, games, and more. Bring the whole family and be part of an inspiring, uplifting day in the community.

Event Details

Virtual Book Launch

Date: Sunday, July 13, 2025 Time: 5:00 PM CST

Platform: Zoom Join: .1

Meeting ID: 836 5688 3043 Passcode: 329852

In-Person Book Launch Celebration Date: Saturday, August 2, 2025 Time: 11:00 AM CST

Location: The House of Refuge / Raisola Park Address: 13 B&P Swab Lane, Prentiss, MS

To Learn More

Visit for more information on the book, upcoming events, and Rachel's mission.

Media Inquiries:

To schedule an interview or request a review copy, email ... or call +1 601-307-0493.

MENAFN08072025003238003268ID1109776473

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search