Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Vista Publishes Its 2024 Sustainability Report


2025-07-08 06:30:51
(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

MEXICO CITY, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Vista Energy, S.A.B. de C.V. ("Vista" or the "Company") (NYSE: VIST ; BMV: VISTA) today announced the publication of its 2024 Sustainability Report. You can access the report by visiting Vista's official website at the following link:

MENAFN08072025003732001241ID1109776303

