Tilson Makes Significant Progress In Plan To Strengthen Business

PORTLAND, Maine, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Tilson Technology Management ("Tilson" or "the Company"), a national leader in network development and information infrastructure professional services, today announced that it has received final Court approval for the financing to support operations throughout the Chapter 11 process. Today's approval will enable Tilson to maintain its operational momentum and continue delivering excellent service to its stakeholders.

This is a key step in advancing Tilson's restructuring efforts. The swift approval is a product of constructive negotiation with stakeholders, and the financing ultimately enjoyed the support of the official committee of unsecured creditors.

As part of its ongoing efforts, Tilson has:



Obtained final approval to access up to $37.5 million in incremental financing under a debtor-in-possession financing from a syndicate of lenders led by Bank of America, allowing the Company to continue meeting its customer obligations and pay employees, vendors, and other key partners throughout the Chapter 11 process. Obtained approval to incentivize and support members of its valued workforce, ensuring business continuity and reassurance for employees and internal stakeholders during this period.

As previously announced, Tilson is actively pursuing a sale to an investor to provide additional financial resources for the business and strengthen the company for the long-term.

"We are pleased to have received Court approval of our financing and related operational motions, which together enable Tilson to continue providing the absolute highest quality and best service to our customers as we move forward with efforts to strengthen our business," said Darrel Ingram, Chief Executive Officer of Tilson. "Thanks to the passion and commitment of our entire team, we are positioned to emerge from this process a stronger Company, with partners who firmly believe in our value as a national leader in network development and information infrastructure professional services."

As previously announced, Tilson initiated a Chapter 11 restructuring on May 29, 2025 to protect its business. The filing was precipitated by the failure of its largest customer, to fulfill its obligations and pay for work performed in good-faith. Despite the setbacks caused by one customer, Tilson continues to grow and serve existing and new partners.

Tilson is a national leader in network development and information infrastructure professional services, offering turnkey solutions across the entire project lifecycle. Our in-house teams are comprised of strategic consulting, network deployment, and project management professionals, ensuring comprehensive support at every stage. From project inception to self-performed installations and ongoing repair and maintenance, Tilson delivers end-to-end solutions that are fully customizable to meet the unique needs of each client.

