MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dallas, Texas, July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Wealth Partners ( ), a firm specializing in digital asset investment management, has announced the appointment of Max Kahn as its new Chief Executive Officer. Kahn transitions from his role as Chief Compliance Officer, where he played a pivotal role in shaping the company's compliance framework and strategic direction.









Digital Wealth Partners Appoints Max Kahn as Chief Executive Officer





Jake Claver, Founder of Digital Wealth Partners, commented,“We're genuinely excited to welcome Max as our new CEO. He brings a deep background in financial services, especially in areas tied to digital assets, which positions him well to lead us into this next chapter of progress and fresh thinking. Max has already had a noticeable impact through both his direction and the way he sees the bigger picture, and I'm confident he'll keep pushing Digital Wealth Partners forward to new heights.”

With over a decade of experience in financial services and business strategy, Max Kahn brings a wealth of expertise to his new role. Prior to joining Digital Wealth Partners, he served as Director of Strategy at Digital Asset Research and YieldX, where he spearheaded institutional partnerships, product launches, and compliance processes. Earlier in his career, he was Director of Futures Operations at National Securities Corporation, focusing on investment platform optimization and risk management. Kahn, a licensed securities professional, has managed significant portfolios across retail and institutional clients.

At Digital Wealth Partners, Kahn has been instrumental in launching groundbreaking indexes and financial solutions, contributing thought leadership on digital asset strategies. In his new role as CEO, he will focus on scaling the company's infrastructure, launching innovative products, and expanding its client base at the intersection of traditional and digital wealth management.





“I am deeply honored to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer at Digital Wealth Partners,” said Max Kahn.“Since onboarding our first clients in late 2024, we have achieved remarkable growth, and I am excited to lead this talented team as we continue to innovate and serve our clients with integrity and purpose. This next chapter is about scaling with intention, serving with purpose, and continuing to lead with integrity in an evolving space. The work is already well underway, and I'm excited to keep building with this incredible team.”









Max Kahn, CEO, Digital Wealth Partners

About Digital Wealth Partners

Digital Wealth Partners is a Registered Investment Advisory (RIA) that specializes in digital assets (crypto/blockchain)

Press inquiries

Digital Wealth Partners



Max Avery

...

307-396-0295





