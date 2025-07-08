Intelchain To Launch Darwa In Latin America, The Native Platform Set To Lead RWA Tokenization In The Region

Darwa

With AI powered blockchain infrastructure and regulatory alignment, Darwa offers the fastest and most scalable path to tokenize real-world assets.

- Maria Paula Castaño Founder of IntelChainNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- In the coming months, IntelChain , the first fifth-generation blockchain with native artificial intelligence and quantum consensus , will officially launch Darwa, its native white-label platform for real-world asset (RWA) tokenization in Latin America. The launch will be exclusive to companies already registered through the open whitelist process available at .Born in Dubai, under one of the most advanced regulatory ecosystems in the world, Darwa emerges as a native service of IntelChain designed to revolutionize how assets are tokenized, managed, and transacted across the region. With a modular white-label model, Darwa offers companies, real estate firms, funds, and even governments the ability to create and operate their own personalized tokenization platforms without building technology from scratch. The savings are significant , eliminating between $200,000 and over $1 million in potential development costs. Instead, companies pay only a flexible BaaS membership fee, gaining access to a complete infrastructure, ready to operate.This infrastructure is built on dynamic smart contracts powered by SAGE, IntelChain's native AI, enabling real-time adaptability to regulatory or business changes. It also leverages a fully integrated multichain and cross-chain model, enhancing interoperability with other networks and ensuring compliance and scalability.The Latin American region presents a unique opportunity for Darwa. Regulatory advances in countries such as Argentina, Chile, Mexico, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru create fertile ground for the adoption of tokenized real-world assets. Argentina's General Resolution 1069 has opened the door for asset tokenization within regulatory sandboxes, while Chile's Fintech Law 21.521 and Mexico's early Fintech Law provide frameworks for secure digital financial services. Brazil's progressive regulations on crypto-assets and Peru's efforts to structure VASP frameworks are positioning them as key players in this transformation. Colombia, with its active regulatory sandbox and open approach to crypto innovation, rounds out a regional ecosystem primed for Darwa's impact.IntelChain's Darwa goes further than simply offering tokenization. It is a 99% development-ready blockchain environment. With dynamic AI-powered contracts, global compliance tools, and the ability to launch full platforms under a brand's own identity, Darwa redefines how companies approach digital transformation. It begins with real estate tokenization and will soon extend to investment vehicles, commodities, and other asset classes.A special benefit is extended to all companies that participated in the private sale of IntelChain's native token (ITC), those entities will be eligible for a free membership to operate within Darwa. This incentive ensures early supporters of IntelChain gain premium access to the infrastructure that will define RWA tokenization in the region.Darwa is not just a product , it is the bridge between traditional assets and the digital economy. It brings a modular, intelligent, compliant, and scalable solution to Latin America at a time when the global RWA market is projected to surpass $17 trillion by 2030. IntelChain, through Darwa, positions itself as a leader in the region and a serious global competitor in the future of asset tokenization.The official launch of Darwa will take place in the coming months and will include only companies registered on the whitelist. The registration process is now open at . Interested businesses and investors are encouraged to secure their participation early and be part of this next-generation financial infrastructure.

maria paula

intelchain

...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.