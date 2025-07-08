Astera Labs Announces Conference Call To Review Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results
|Date:
|Aug. 5, 2025
|Time:
|1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET
|Hosts:
|Jitendra Mohan, Chief Executive Officer
|Sanjay Gajendra, President and Chief Operating Officer
|Mike Tate, Chief Financial Officer
|Dial-in:
|(800) 715-9871
|Conference ID: 5908687
|Webcast:
About Astera Labs
Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions grounded in open standards. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, PCIe®, and UALinkTM semiconductor-based technologies with the company's COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up, and scale-out connectivity. Discover more at .
© Astera Labs, Inc. Astera Labs, and its stylized logo, are trademarks of Astera Labs, Inc. or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.
Investor Contact :
Leslie Green
