Astera Labs Announces Conference Call To Review Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results


2025-07-08 04:18:07
(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Astera Labs, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALAB), a global leader in semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for AI and cloud infrastructure, today announced that it will release its financial results for the second quarter 2025 after the close of market on Tuesday, Aug. 5, 2025. Astera Labs will host a corresponding conference call at 1:30 p.m. Pacific Time, 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time.

Conference Call Details
Date: Aug. 5, 2025
Time: 1:30 pm PT / 4:30 pm ET
Hosts: Jitendra Mohan, Chief Executive Officer
Sanjay Gajendra, President and Chief Operating Officer
Mike Tate, Chief Financial Officer
Dial-in: (800) 715-9871
Conference ID: 5908687
Webcast:

About Astera Labs
Astera Labs (NASDAQ: ALAB) provides rack-scale AI infrastructure through purpose-built connectivity solutions grounded in open standards. By collaborating with hyperscalers and ecosystem partners, Astera Labs enables organizations to unlock the full potential of modern AI. Astera Labs' Intelligent Connectivity Platform integrates CXL®, Ethernet, PCIe®, and UALinkTM semiconductor-based technologies with the company's COSMOS software suite to unify diverse components into cohesive, flexible systems that deliver end-to-end scale-up, and scale-out connectivity. Discover more at .

© Astera Labs, Inc. Astera Labs, and its stylized logo, are trademarks of Astera Labs, Inc. or its affiliates. Other names and brands may be claimed as the property of others.

Investor Contact :
Leslie Green
...


