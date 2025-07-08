Phoenix Children's Names John R. Nickens IV As President & CEO

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Nickens will assume leadership of the organization no later than Oct. 1, 2025, bringing with him a proven track record of transformational growth, expertise in academic medical partnerships and a drive for building culture-first organizations. He currently serves as Corporate President of Hospitals and CEO of University Medical Center (UMC) for LCMC Health , a large regional health system based in New Orleans.

Honoring a Transformational Leader

Meyer , who led Phoenix Children's for more than 23 years, retires as one of the most respected and impactful leaders in pediatric healthcare. Under his guidance, Phoenix Children's grew from a hospital-within-a-hospital into a nationally recognized pediatric health system with more than 8,000 employees and 75 subspecialties. His commitment to expanding access to care for Arizona's families, along with continued investment in innovation have positioned Phoenix Children's as a leader among children's hospitals nationwide.

"Leading Phoenix Children's has been the honor of my lifetime," said Robert L. Meyer, outgoing President & CEO. "Together, alongside our clinical teams, leaders, partners and donors, we've built something truly special for our community. I've had the privilege of knowing and working alongside John in pediatric healthcare, and I am confident that he is the right person to lead Phoenix Children's into its next chapter."

A Strong Future for Pediatric Healthcare in Arizona

Nickens brings a wealth of experience from some of the country's top academic medical centers, including Texas Children's, Baylor College of Medicine, and, most recently, LCMC Health, where he works closely with Louisiana State University and Tulane University. In Louisiana, he built a state-wide network of pediatric care and launched one of the country's largest freestanding pediatric behavioral health hospitals in 2020.

"Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's premier pediatric health systems and I'm looking forward to amplifying the culture of excellence that Bob and his leadership team have built. I'm also eager to broaden the health system's academic partnerships as we collaborate to train the next generation of clinicians our country needs," said Nickens. "What ultimately drew my family and me to this incredible opportunity, and what has been at the heart of my career, are the kids. Kids who deserve their own specialized care, customized therapies and champions. Phoenix Children's is that champion, and I'm proud to be a part of its future."

The Phoenix Children's Board of Directors conducted a thoughtful, national search to identify a leader with the experience, vision and heart to guide Phoenix Children's into its next era.

"John is a respected and seasoned leader who takes a strategic approach to academic medical partnerships and pediatric system transformation," said Michael Ebert, Chairman of the Board of Directors for Phoenix Children's. "He brings the expertise and vision needed to build on the organization's strong fiscal and clinical position as we guide Phoenix Children's through the next generation of pediatric care."

Nickens and Meyer will work closely together throughout a September transition period to ensure continuity and a smooth handoff for the organization.

About Phoenix Children's

Phoenix Children's is one of the nation's largest pediatric health systems. It comprises Phoenix Children's Hospital - Thomas Campus, Phoenix Children's - East Valley Campus, Phoenix Children's – Avondale Campus, Phoenix Children's Hospital - Arrowhead Campus, four pediatric specialty and urgent care centers, 12 community pediatric practices, 20 outpatient clinics, two ambulatory surgery centers and seven community-service outpatient clinics throughout the state of Arizona. The system provides world-class inpatient, outpatient, trauma, emergency and urgent care and has been serving children and families for more than 40 years. Phoenix Children's Care Network includes more than 1,405 pediatric primary care providers and specialists who deliver care across more than 75 subspecialties. For more information, visit phoenixchildrens .

SOURCE Phoenix Children's