Olive Rock Partners Invests In Influential Minority Stake In Shrimp Nation, A Leading Homegrown Saudi Dining Brand

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)– Shrimp Nation, a Saudi homegrown Food & Beverage (“F&B”) brand, and one of the fastest-growing seafood restaurant concepts in the Middle East, has announced a strategic partnership with private equity firm Olive Rock Partners (“Olive Rock”), marking a major milestone in its growth strategy. Olive Rock has acquired a 30% stake in the business, setting the stage for significant regional and global expansion.

This alliance marks a major step in Shrimp Nation's evolution-from a standout local dining concept to a regional lifestyle brand. The investment will support the company's expansion across the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and into international markets, aligned with the region's rising consumer demand and rapidly evolving food and beverage landscape.

Mohammed Abualizz“Olive Rock's investment in our brand is a strategic alliance that will enable us to scale with purpose. Saudi Arabia is a high-growth market with immense potential that aligns with our mission to become the region's leading seafood dining destination. With Olive Rock's expertise and support, we are confident to accelerate our expansion across the region and beyond, while redefining what modern seafood dining looks like in new markets. Our shared vision is to build a globally recognized, culturally rooted brand that resonates across borders.”

Founded in late 2018, Shrimp Nation has rapidly grown into one of the widest-reaching and fastest-growing Saudi F&B concepts. As of 2025, the brand operates 35 branches across the Middle East, with a presence in Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Qatar, Bahrain, and Egypt.

Olive Rock Partners, one of the first independent Private Equity firms established in the GCC, led by founding partners Muhannad Qubbaj and Abdullah Shahin, empowers high-potential businesses across the region with the resources and structure they need to thrive. Its investment in Shrimp Nation allows it to support an innovative concept that caters to the regional demand and offers long-term value, contributing to the brand's success.

“Saudi founders are building businesses of real substance - and Shrimp Nation is exactly that. Rooted in Saudi culture and led by a driven team, it has grown from a bold dining concept into a cultural force. As the Kingdom's investment and SME landscape rapidly evolves, Olive Rock backs exceptional people who know their market, stay true to their identity, and scale with purpose. This is more than capital - it's a long-term partnership grounded in shared values and belief in the power of Saudi entrepreneurship.

“Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 is unlocking unprecedented opportunities for local champions to scale, innovate, and drive economic diversification,” said Abdullah Shahin, Founding Partner at Olive Rock Partners.“Shrimp Nation is uniquely positioned to contribute to this transformation-not only by growing its footprint, but by creating quality jobs, nurturing local talent, and building robust businesses. We're proud to support the team in institutionalizing the business and elevating it into a regional F&B leader.”

This strategic alliance reflects growing investor confidence in Saudi Arabia's F&B sector and highlights a shared commitment to fostering innovation, quality, and long-term value in the regional dining scene.

Delivering premium seafood experiences in a relaxed, family-friendly environment, Shrimp Nation has quickly established itself as a household name across the region. The brand's commitment to flavor, quality, and customer experience aligns well with evolving consumer preferences in the Kingdom and beyond.