Kate Middleton Wears Dior's Iconic Bar Jacket With Diana's Pearls To Welcome The Macrons To London
Princess Kate's Christian Dior pick was a 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket. As per the official website, the jacket was first crafted in 1947. Designer Maria Grazia Chiuri recreated it for the luxury label's 2024 collection. The lightweight jacket offers a blend of wool and silk. The notch lapels and slit pockets add a whole mood to the number. She teamed it with a skirt in similar shade.
Kate paired it with a Jess Collett hat, Princess Diana's pearl earrings and a striking choker once worn by Queen Elizabeth II .
The pictures of their appearance quickly went viral. Here, Princess Kate and Prince William were all smiles as they stood at the forefront of the welcome party at RAF Northolt as French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady.
For the unversed, King Charles and Queen Camilla were also present to receive Emmanuel Macron, who is said to reside at Windsor Castle. The three-day visit includes a ceremonial welcome and a grand state banquet.
ALSO READ: Princess Kate opens up about struggles behind 'brave face' during cancer battleFAQs1. Did Princess Kate wear Dior for the first time?
Yes, this marked her first public appearance in a Christian Dior outfit.2. What did Kate wear from Dior?
The royalty chose a 30 Montaigne Rose Des Vents Bar Jacket from Dior.3. Why is the outfit significant?
It paid tribute to French fashion during a diplomatic event and blended modern couture with royal heirlooms.
