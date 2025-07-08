Rogers Refuses To Return To Bargaining Table And Continues To Undermine Abbotsford Workers' Right To Strike

ABBOTSFORD, B.C., July 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Communications continues to refuse to return to the bargaining table with striking workers in Abbotsford, B.C., choosing instead to bring in managers from Alberta and other parts of British Columbia to do the work of unionized employees who have been exercising their legal right to strike since June 19, 2025.

This blatant move to sidestep negotiations shows that Rogers is more interested in maintaining operations at any cost rather than addressing the concerns of its frontline workers, says the United Steelworkers union (USW).

“We're incredibly disappointed that Rogers would rather exploit a potential loophole in Canada's new federal anti-scab legislation rather than negotiate in good faith,” said Michael Phillips, USW Local 1944 President.“The law was designed to protect workers' right to strike and not to be undermined by companies bringing in managers from other regions.”

Despite repeated calls to resume bargaining and resolve the dispute fairly, Rogers has shown no interest in engaging constructively. Instead, the company is escalating tensions by using out-of-province management staff as replacement workers.

“Our members in Abbotsford provide and maintain essential internet, phone and TV services and have been clear about what they need in a fair contract,” said Phillips.“Rather than respecting that, Rogers is dragging its feet and disrespecting both its workers and the spirit of the law.”

Striking Rogers workers are set to welcome Interim Leader of the New Democratic Party Don Davies to the picket line tomorrow, Wednesday, July 9, between 9:00 and 10:00 a.m. at 31450 Marshall Rd in Abbotsford, B.C. As a strong advocate for workers' rights and federal anti-scab legislation, MP Davies is standing in solidarity with the striking workers who are fighting for fairness and respect on the job. His support sends a clear message that working people deserve to have their voices heard and their rights protected.

The USW is calling on Rogers to immediately return to the bargaining table and stop using underhanded tactics to weaken the strike. The company's refusal to negotiate is not only unjust, but it risks further damaging its reputation with customers and communities that value fairness and accountability.

About the United Steelworkers union

The USW represents 225,000 members in nearly every economic sector across Canada and is the largest private-sector union in North America, with 850,000 members in Canada, the United States and the Caribbean.

Each year, thousands of workers choose to join the USW because of the union's strong track record in creating healthier, safer and more respectful workplaces and negotiating better working conditions and fairer compensation – including good wages, benefits and pensions.

