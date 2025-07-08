Cirion Announces Leadership Transition And New CEO Appointments

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Santiago Londoño and Nelson Fonseca appointed as Chief Executive Officers of Cirion's Connectivity and Data Center Businesses

MIAMI, July 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Cirion Technologies (" Cirion " or the " Company "), a leading provider of digital infrastructure and technology in Latin America, today announced that Santiago Londoño (President, Connectivity) and Nelson Fonseca (President, Data Centers) have been appointed Chief Executive Officers of Cirion's Connectivity and Data Center businesses, respectively, each reporting directly to the Board of Directors. In conjunction, Facundo Castro has stepped down as Chief Executive Officer and has joined the Cirion Board of Directors.

Facundo joined Cirion in 1998 and has held key leadership roles across all operating aspects of the business over the course of his more than 25 years with the Company. He was appointed CEO in 2022, leading Cirion through its carve-out from Lumen Technologies and driving significant strategic change at the company, including restarting the capital investment program across both large-scale fiber projects and new data center facilities.

"I am very proud of all that we've accomplished at Cirion during my time at the Company and the positive impact we've made on our customers and communities throughout Latin America," said Facundo Castro. "Cirion is poised well for continued growth and innovation, and I am excited to continue supporting Santiago and Nelson as they step into their new roles."

The timing of this transition aligns with the operational separation of Cirion's Connectivity and Data Center business units, so that each division can better focus on accelerating growth and maximizing value for that segment while continuing to leverage the broader resources and capabilities of Cirion.

"On behalf of the Board, I would like to thank Facundo for his steady leadership and many years of dedicated service to Cirion," said Andrew Thomas, Senior Managing Director at Stonepeak and member of Cirion's Board of Directors. "We are confident in Santiago and Nelson's leadership as they take the helm of Cirion's two core businesses given their extensive industry experience and the immediate impact they've both made at Cirion."

"It is a tremendous honor to be appointed Chief Executive Officer alongside Nelson," said Santiago Londoño. "I look forward to working closely with him and the exceptional Cirion team to deliver advanced connectivity solutions, unlock new growth, accelerate innovation and build a future-ready digital ecosystem for Latin America."

"I am excited to work alongside Santiago to accelerate Cirion's growth," said Nelson Fonseca. "Together, we will build on Cirion's leadership in the region and reputation for bringing best-in-class digital infrastructure solutions to our hyperscale, service provider and enterprise customers, as demand for data center infrastructure experiences unprecedented growth."

About Santiago Londo ño:

Santiago Londoño joined Cirion in April 2025 as President of the Connectivity business. With over 25 years of international experience in the telecommunications sector, Santiago previously held several senior leadership positions at companies including Millicom, Liberty Latin America, Despegar, and McKinsey & Company.

About Nelson Fonseca:

Nelson Fonseca joined Cirion in February 2024 as President of the Data Center business and has successfully led several strategic initiatives during his time at the Company, including the buildout of new data center facilities in Lima, Peru and Santiago, Chile. Prior to Cirion, Nelson served as President and CEO of Cyxtera, a global provider of data center and interconnection services.

About Cirion:

Cirion is a leading digital infrastructure and technology provider, offering a comprehensive suite of colocation, data center infrastructure, connectivity and terrestrial and subsea fiber network services. With the purpose of furthering progress in Latin America through technology, Cirion serves over 5,500 Latin America-based and multinational customers, including enterprises, government agencies, cloud service providers, wireline and wireless carriers, ISPs, and other leading businesses. Cirion owns and operates a facilities-based network and data center portfolio, with extensive coverage spanning across the Latin America region. Learn more about Cirion at

