Joyfull Launches Prebiotic Chicken Squeeze Treats For Dogs Clean, Vet-Formulated Treats That Support Gut Health

MENAFN - GetNews)JoyFull, a new pet wellness brand dedicated to clean, science-backed nutrition, is proud to announce the launch of its first product:. These limited-ingredient, prebiotic-rich treats are designed to make supporting your dog's gut health both effective and irresistibly enjoyable.

Crafted with only six clean ingredients , including real cage-free chicken and inulin (a natural prebiotic), JoyFull's Squeeze Treats are vet-formulated to nourish the gut microbiome, support digestion, and promote overall wellness. With a creamy, lickable texture, they're ideal for enrichment, training, meal toppers-or simply showing your pup some love.

The product is entirely grain-free and contains no artificial colors, flavors, corn, or seed oils -a rarity in the pet treat aisle.

“We believe pet wellness should be convenient, no-BS, and genuinely beneficial,” said Kate , JoyFull's founder and pawrent-in-chief.“I started reading labels on the treats I was giving my own pets and was shocked at what I found. We have better-for-you snacks-why don't they exist for our pets? That's what inspired JoyFull.”

Kate, a former tech and marketing leader, left her high-growth career to build a pet brand that puts ingredient integrity first. A self-proclaimed helicopter pet parent, she brings her Type-A energy to ensuring every product is something she'd trust for her own pets.

JoyFull also works closely with its in-house veterinary advisor, Dr. Natascha , a licensed veterinarian who brings clinical insight to every formulation.

“I review every ingredient for efficacy and safety,” said Dr. Natascha.“JoyFull's formulas are grounded in both science and compassion-because our pets deserve products that support their health without compromise.”

With the launch of Chicken Squeeze Treats , JoyFull sets a new standard for functional pet treats: equal parts indulgent and intelligent. Each box contains 24 easy-to-serve 0.5oz sticks , perfect for treating on-the-go, enriching mealtime, or adding calm during stressful moments.

JoyFull products are available now at and Amazon , with additional functional treat lines coming soon.

About JoyFull

JoyFull is a modern pet wellness brand on a mission to create clean, vet-formulated products that support real health benefits for dogs and cats. Every formula is made with high-quality proteins, simple ingredients, and reviewed by veterinary professionals. Because pets deserve better-and so do the people who love them.

For media inquiries, product samples, or interviews with Kate or Dr. Natascha, please contact: ... or visit