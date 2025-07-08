Sunseeker's Exclusive Prime Day Offers Across Its Robotic Lawn Mower Portfolio

MENAFN - GetNews) Precision Lawn Care Meets Unbeatable Value with Smart Mowing Solutions Available via Amazon, Home Depot, and Sunseeker's Official Store

In celebration of Prime Day, Sunseeker, a global pioneer in intelligent outdoor robotics, is launching a limited-time promotion across its award-winning lineup of robotic lawn mowers. From compact smart models for suburban yards to advanced AWD units for rugged terrain, Sunseeker's summer discounts make advanced automation more accessible than ever before.

Running from July 8 to 11, these exclusive deals will be available through Amazon, Home Depot, and Sunseeker's official website , offering an opportunity to upgrade outdoor maintenance with industry-leading automation technology.

Sunseeker X3 Plus: Smart Mowing, Made Accessible







Max Coverage: 0.3 acres / 0.12 hectares

Original Price: $1,599

Prime Day Price: $1,199 ($400 Off)

Availability: July 8–11 on Amazon and the Sunseeker Store

Recently rated by CNET as“Best for Medium-Sized Lawns” and“Best Affordable Robot Mower,” the X3 Plus is a wireless robotic mower designed for precision, ease of use, and minimal setup. Featuring Sunseeker's proprietary AONavi RTK + VSLAM navigation and AI-powered binocular vision, it delivers centimeter-level accuracy and obstacle avoidance, even in tree-covered or narrow areas. Its floating cut deck, ultra-quiet 59 dB operation, and app-based controls make it an ideal fit for busy homeowners who seek both convenience and lawn health.

Sunseeker Orion X7: Professional Power for Complex Landscapes







Max Coverage: 0.75 acres / 0.30 hectares

Original Price: $2,699

Prime Day Price: $2,199 ($500 Off)

Availability: July 8–11 exclusively on the Sunseeker Store

Built for rugged environments, the 2024 Red Dot Winner, Orion X7, is Sunseeker's flagship robotic mower, featuring All-Wheel Drive, oversized tires, and slope handling up to 35°. It integrates the AONavi system and Vision AI technology for seamless navigation, wire-free setup, and real-time obstacle detection. With dual 14-inch floating discs and electric height adjustment, the X7 delivers a professional-grade cut designed to support turf regeneration and long-term health.

Sunseeker X5: Exclusive Red, White, Blue Discount at Home Depot







Max Coverage: 0.5 acres / 0.20 hectares

Original Price: $2,299

Red, White, Blue Discounted Price: $1,999 ($300 Off)

Promotion Period: June 19–July 9

Availability: Home Depot

Offered exclusively through Home Depot, the Sunseeker X5 combines intelligent RTK guidance, AI-driven obstacle recognition, and a robust All-Wheel Drive system in a mid-size format suitable for lawns up to 0.5 acres. It strikes a balance between performance and affordability, making it a smart choice for homeowners seeking reliable automation without the need for complex setup.

These seasonal offers underscore Sunseeker's mission to transform traditional lawn care through intelligent automation. Today, Sunseeker holds a top-three position in the global robotic mower market share, with more than two million units shipped annually. The company's global presence spans eleven international branches and four dedicated R&D centers, supported by a team of over 400 engineers and more than 600 active patents. Its growing portfolio includes not only consumer-grade mowers but also a full suite of commercial outdoor automation equipment.

Don't miss your chance to experience the future of lawn care, elevate your outdoor routine with Sunseeker's most advanced robotic solutions at once-in-a-year prices.